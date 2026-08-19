RHH-150 Air-breathing Variable range Multi-role Agile Hypersonic SWARM UCAV





Bangalore-based Q-Alpha Aerospace is advancing India’s first indigenous stealth hypersonic swarm UCAV, the RHH-150, designed to reach Mach 10 with a 3,600 km range. Powered by the HTJ-160 air-breathing propulsion system, it combines stealth, swarm tactics, and multi-role versatility to counter advanced regional threats.





The RHH-150 is conceived as a next-generation unmanned combat aerial vehicle capable of operating in contested environments. Its strategic purpose is to penetrate anti-access/area-denial networks such as those deployed by China, bypassing traditional interception grids.





The aircraft is designed to function both individually and as part of coordinated swarms, enabling saturation of adversary defences and execution of multi-angle strikes. Measuring 27.6 metres in length with a wingspan of 14.2 metres, it balances aerodynamic efficiency with internal payload bays for stealthy weapon carriage.





The propulsion system is central to its performance. The HTJ-160 hypersonic engine is an air-breathing design that uses atmospheric oxygen, eliminating the need for onboard oxidisers. This allows sustained hypersonic flight with real-time trajectory adjustments.





The RHH-150 targets a top speed of Mach 10 and an operational range exceeding 3,600 kilometres, making it suitable for both rapid short-range strikes and extended deep-penetration missions. Thermal management is addressed through external thermal flow control and multi-fuel adaptability, ensuring resilience against aerodynamic heating at extreme velocities.





Operationally, the RHH-150 is intended as a multi-role platform. It is equipped for air-to-ground strikes, air-to-air combat, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare missions. Its stealth-oriented airframe reduces radar cross-section, enhancing survivability in contested airspace.





The UCAV’s architecture supports precision strikes, persistent surveillance, and deep reconnaissance, with the ability to loiter when required. Swarm integration allows multiple RHH-150 units to operate in synchronised formations, overwhelming enemy defences through coordinated manoeuvres and target saturation.





Agility at hypersonic speeds is a defining feature. The aircraft is engineered to execute real-time course corrections and evasive manoeuvres, making interception exceedingly difficult. This capability ensures adaptability in dynamic combat environments, allowing re-tasking mid-flight and enhancing mission success.





Advanced AI-driven systems further augment its effectiveness, enabling autonomous decision-making and seamless integration with network-centric combat architectures.





The RHH-150 represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities. It reflects a broader push towards hypersonic technologies, AI integration, and stealth systems.





Its development positions India alongside global leaders in hypersonic unmanned systems, offering a platform that can redefine aerial warfare in the region.





The combination of speed, stealth, swarm tactics, and multi-role versatility makes the RHH-150 a formidable asset for future combat scenarios.





Agencies







