



The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that it remains in close touch with the families of two Indian nationals who are still missing after the vessel MV AG N Ragnar came under attack while leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port on 25 July.





The incident involved four Indian crew members, two of whom have been confirmed safe, while the other two remain unaccounted for.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during the bi‑weekly media briefing that search and rescue operations have been conducted by both Ukrainian and Romanian authorities. He emphasised that India is maintaining close contact with both sides in the hope of achieving results.





The government is also extending assistance to the families of the missing nationals, offering all possible support during this difficult period.





Jaiswal explained that the attack occurred as the ship was departing Odesa port. He reiterated that two crew members are safe, while two remain missing. He underlined that the Indian government is actively engaged with the relevant authorities to ensure every effort is made to locate them.





On the broader issue of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea region, Jaiswal noted that the MEA does not have an exact estimate of the number of Indian nationals serving on vessels in the area. He added that the ministry was considering gathering more details but was uncertain whether Indian‑flagged vessels were present in those waters.





He confirmed that thirteen Indian nationals are currently on board the Tanzania‑flagged vessel MV Amiri 1. The Indian Embassy is in close contact with them to ensure their well‑being amid the volatile security situation. The presence of Indian crew on foreign‑flagged vessels highlights the risks faced by seafarers in contested maritime zones.





Responding to a separate question, Jaiswal addressed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to form an international alliance in the Red Sea aimed at protecting shipping and preventing attacks. He clarified that India did not participate in the meeting.





He reiterated India’s longstanding position in support of freedom of navigation through international waterways, stressing that India continues to monitor developments in West Asia closely.





The attack on MV AG N Ragnar is part of a series of incidents that have underscored the dangers faced by merchant shipping in the Black Sea. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have intensified drone and missile operations in the region, leaving civilian crews vulnerable. India has consistently condemned such attacks, describing them as threats to maritime safety, freedom of navigation and international trade. Diplomatic efforts remain ongoing to safeguard Indian seafarers and prevent further tragedies.





ANI







