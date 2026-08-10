



India has achieved another milestone in indigenous ocean observation technology with the successful demonstration of its first wave propulsion-based vertical profiling system.





The National Institute of Ocean Technology, operating under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has validated the system during sea trials off the coast of Chennai. The platform, known by its trade name “Wire Walker,” represents a significant advancement in autonomous marine technology.





The trials confirmed the system’s ability to profile the upper 200 metres of the water column while operating in free-drift mode. These operations were conducted over ocean depths ranging from 500 metres to 3000 metres, showcasing the versatility of the indigenous design.





From deployment to retrieval, the system consistently performed as intended, successfully collecting more than 110 vertical profiles of the 200 metre water column.





The demonstration highlighted the excellent performance, reliability, and robustness of the system. This achievement marks a major step forward in India’s capacity to develop and deploy indigenous ocean observation systems, reducing reliance on imported technologies and strengthening national capabilities in marine science and defence-related applications.





Following the successful trials, Professor Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of NIOT, and Dr Vijaya Ravichandran, Deputy Director of NIOT, conducted a detailed review of the system’s design, performance, and trial parameters. Both officials expressed their appreciation for the achievement and congratulated the project team for their dedication and innovation.





The project was led by Mr S. Muthukumaravel, Scientist-G and Project Director, whose leadership was instrumental in guiding the team through the development and demonstration phases. His efforts, combined with the commitment of the entire team, ensured the successful delivery of this pioneering indigenous technology.





The Wire Walker system is based on wave propulsion principles, which allow it to harness the energy of ocean waves for vertical profiling without reliance on external power sources.





This makes it highly efficient for long-duration deployments, particularly in deep-sea environments where conventional profiling systems face limitations. Such technology is critical for monitoring ocean parameters including temperature, salinity, and currents, which are essential for climate studies, weather prediction, and marine resource management.





Globally, wave-propelled profiling systems are recognised as cost-effective and sustainable solutions for oceanographic research. India’s successful demonstration places it among the select group of nations capable of developing and deploying such advanced systems indigenously. This achievement also aligns with the government’s broader vision of strengthening self-reliance in strategic technologies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Wire Walker will contribute significantly to India’s ocean observation programs, supporting both scientific research and operational applications such as disaster preparedness, fisheries management, and maritime security. Its ability to operate autonomously over extended periods makes it a valuable asset for continuous monitoring of the Indian Ocean region, which plays a critical role in global climate systems.





The demonstration underscores India’s growing expertise in autonomous marine platforms and highlights the role of NIOT in advancing indigenous technologies for ocean science. With this success, India is poised to expand its capabilities in ocean observation, contributing to both national priorities and international collaborations in marine research.





Agencies







