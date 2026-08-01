Pakistan has indicated that it will extend an invitation to India for the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, emphasising that it is obligated to invite all member states in its capacity as host.





The statement was made by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi during the weekly media briefing on Thursday when asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the summit.





Andrabi clarified that all SCO member states would receive invitations in accordance with the organisation’s procedures. He explained that invitations would be extended at the level of Heads of State or Government, depending on the preference of each member country. He stressed that this obligation is part of Pakistan’s responsibilities as the host nation.





He further confirmed that Pakistan would invite all Heads of State and Government to the summit. He noted that the SCO Summit is held at the level of the President, but participation alternates between Presidents and Prime Ministers depending on the member state’s decision.





Andrabi highlighted that Presidents and Prime Ministers participate interchangeably in SCO summits and meetings of Heads of Government. He reiterated that Pakistan’s invitation would be extended strictly in line with SCO procedures.





The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation currently comprises ten member states: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Together, these nations span nearly 36 million square kilometres and are home to more than 3.4 billion people. Collectively, the bloc accounts for around 25 per cent of global GDP and over 15 per cent of world trade.





The SCO’s mission is to strengthen long-term ties of good neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation among its members. It works across areas of mutual interest and is guided by the principles and norms of international law. The organisation also includes two observer states, Afghanistan and Mongolia, along with 15 dialogue partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.





Pakistan’s confirmation of its obligation to invite India to the 2027 summit comes against the backdrop of complex bilateral relations. Despite political tensions, the SCO framework requires inclusivity and adherence to established procedures. This ensures that all member states, including India, are formally invited to participate in the summit.





The 2027 SCO Summit will be a significant event, as it will bring together leaders from across Eurasia to deliberate on security, economic cooperation and cultural exchanges. Pakistan’s role as host underscores its responsibility to uphold the organisation’s principles and maintain the integrity of its processes.





ANI











