



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has triggered outrage by defending the killing of at least 32 protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), equating them with “Enemies like India.”





His remarks come amid escalating unrest, widespread violence, and mounting international condemnation of Islamabad’s heavy-handed tactics.





The Defence Minister’s statement was made during ongoing protests in Rawalakot and Mirpur, where Pakistani forces have been accused of opening direct fire on civilians. Asif declared that demonstrators in Azad Kashmir should be treated as enemies, placing them in the same category as India.





His comments were captured in a viral video that has intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s governance and its treatment of dissent in the disputed territory.





Reports confirm that over 90 people have been killed since 5 June during the unrest, with most victims linked to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an organisation banned by Islamabad for highlighting human rights abuses.





Among the dead was Usman Nazir, the younger brother of JAAC founding member Umar Nazir. Videos circulating on social media show Pakistani security personnel firing on civilians, loading bodies into vehicles, and leaving streets littered with corpses and abandoned motorbikes.





The crackdown coincided with the first phase of legislative assembly elections in PoK, where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured nine of thirteen seats amid allegations of rigging.





India has dismissed the elections as a “cosmetic exercise” designed to legitimise Pakistan’s illegal occupation, while pointing to the protests as evidence of widespread dissatisfaction with Islamabad’s policies.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi condemned the killings, describing them as brutal oppression and calling for accountability.





The JAAC has been at the forefront of demonstrations demanding the abolition of twelve reserved assembly seats for Kashmiri refugees, which protesters argue are manipulated to install Islamabad’s preferred leadership.





The organisation insists its campaign is peaceful, but Pakistani authorities accuse activists of carrying weapons and attempting to seize Muzaffarabad and Mirpur by force. Adviser Rana Sanaullah claimed protesters had presented 38 demands, but Asif categorically ruled out dialogue, branding them as enemies.





International reaction has been swift. The United Nations, European Union, United States, and several Western governments have expressed concern over the killings and suppression of democratic rights. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have condemned the disproportionate use of force and called for an independent investigation.





The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) has appealed to global institutions to intervene urgently to protect civilians and uphold international law.





The unrest highlights deep-rooted grievances in PoK, including economic exploitation, prolonged power cuts of up to 20 hours daily, inflated tariffs, and restricted food supplies. Protesters accuse Islamabad of extracting resources while denying fundamental rights.





The violence has further destabilised the region, with markets shut, internet services disrupted, and widespread fear among residents.





The controversy surrounding Khawaja Asif’s remarks is expected to fuel regional tensions, intensify India-Pakistan hostilities, and deepen international debate over civil liberties and governance in PoK.





Calls for accountability and justice continue to grow louder as the death toll rises and Islamabad faces mounting pressure to halt its crackdown.





Agencies







