



India’s Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that national priorities and the energy needs of its 1.4 billion citizens remain the guiding principles of its energy security policy, even as Washington advances a sanctions bill targeting major importers of Russian oil.





Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi is closely monitoring the legislative developments in the United States. He stressed that India’s position on energy security has been consistently articulated and remains unchanged.





Jaiswal explained that India’s energy procurement strategy is designed to ensure reliable, uninterrupted, and affordable supplies. He noted that the country sources energy from multiple global partners, including the United States, to safeguard its domestic requirements.





He underlined that the policy is predicated on national priorities and the imperative of securing energy for India’s vast population. Diversification of sources, he said, is central to this approach, with imports spanning across regions to balance affordability and reliability.





Despite the proposed punitive measures from Capitol Hill, Indian officials emphasised that diplomatic engagement with Washington continues. Jaiswal confirmed that India remains in dialogue with relevant stakeholders in the United States at multiple levels to address concerns arising from the bill.





The legislation in question, formally titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, was passed in the US Senate earlier this week with an overwhelming 86-12 vote. The bipartisan support underscored Washington’s continued backing for Ukraine and also served as a tribute to Senator Graham, who passed away unexpectedly earlier in July.





The draft law empowers the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top five importers of Russian energy. It also extends to nations assisting Moscow in circumventing sanctions through indirect channels.





The measure is expected to predominantly affect China and India, alongside other countries identified as significant buyers of Russian hydrocarbons. In addition, the bill includes a provision to impose a blanket 500 per cent tariff on all Russian imports into the United States.





The legislation, if enacted, would significantly expand executive authority in Washington, enabling the administration to recalibrate trade duties and sanctions in line with evolving geopolitical and energy market dynamics.





India’s response highlights its determination to balance strategic autonomy with pragmatic engagement, ensuring that energy security remains firmly anchored in national interest while navigating the complexities of global diplomacy.





ANI







