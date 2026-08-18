



A massive pre-Independence Day terror plot was foiled by Indian security agencies with the dismantling of a Pakistan-backed ISI module run by Shahzad Bhatti. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 253 people were arrested across 14 states in simultaneous raids conducted around 12 August, effectively thwarting plans for subversive attacks ahead of Independence Day.





More than 80 FIRs were registered as part of this coordinated crackdown, which Shah described as a decisive blow against terror outfits attempting to destabilise the nation.





The sweep focused heavily on Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab, though arrests were also reported in smaller numbers across other states. The timing of the operation was critical, as intelligence inputs had warned of attempts to carry out strikes in crowded areas during the Independence Day celebrations.





The Modi government’s coordinated program of raids destroyed the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network before it could execute its plans.





During the raids, security agencies recovered a significant cache of arms and surveillance material. Among the recoveries were improvised explosive devices, grenades marked by Pakistan Ordnance Factory, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV equipment suspected to have been used for espionage and reconnaissance of potential targets.





These seizures confirmed the network’s modus operandi of blending terror strikes with surveillance, using advanced equipment to monitor high-value locations before launching attacks.





Shahzad Bhatti, the central figure in this network, is a Pakistan-based handler operating under the patronage of the ISI. Intelligence agencies have tracked him for years for running a cross-border network that recruits, funds and arms operatives in India.





His operations rely on hawala channels for financial transfers and encrypted apps for communication, ensuring secrecy and coordination across borders. The Bhatti network specialises in pushing explosives and small arms into India and activating sleeper cells to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive sites.





The recovered grenades and espionage-linked CCTV gear are seen as signatures of Bhatti’s module, which combines traditional terror tactics with modern surveillance methods. Officials noted that the network had been under watch for months, and the August 12 operation was the culmination of coordinated inputs from central agencies and state police. By dismantling the network, Indian security forces prevented potentially devastating attacks on crowded civilian spaces and sensitive installations.





The crackdown highlights the persistent threat posed by Pakistan’s ISI-backed operatives and the importance of coordinated intelligence-led programs in neutralising such networks.





The arrests and seizures demonstrate the scale of Bhatti’s operations, which spanned multiple states and involved hundreds of operatives.





The success of the operation has reinforced India’s internal security posture ahead of Independence Day, ensuring that the nation remained safe from planned strikes.





Agencies







