



A US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning-II fighter jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Friday morning, sparking a brush fire in the surrounding area. The pilot successfully ejected and was safely recovered by military personnel.





The aircraft was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Aircraft Group 11. The incident occurred at approximately 10 am local time and was described by the Marine Corps as an “aircraft mishap” on the flight line.





First Lieutenant Blake Starbuck confirmed to Fox News that the crash was classified as a “Class A mishap,” the most serious category of aviation accidents. He stated that the aviator had ejected and was safely recovered, though further details on the flight’s purpose were not immediately available.





Officials have not yet disclosed whether the aircraft was arriving, departing, or engaged in a training mission at the time of the accident. Lieutenant Starbuck also noted that there was no immediate information regarding injuries or fatalities beyond the pilot’s safe recovery.





Video footage captured by SkyRanger 7 showed the wreckage split into two sections, lying in the middle of a scorched area roughly the size of a football field. Flames and thick smoke were seen rising from a field north of State Route 52, with the fire clearly visible from the nearby freeway.





The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed it was assisting in efforts to contain the blaze. However, military authorities retained jurisdiction over the crash site and the ongoing investigation.





The F-35B variant is a short take-off and vertical landing aircraft designed for Marine Corps operations, capable of operating from amphibious assault ships and austere bases. While the jet represents cutting-edge technology in stealth and combat capability, it has also been involved in several high-profile mishaps since entering service, underscoring the risks inherent in advanced military aviation programs.





Investigators will examine mechanical, operational, and environmental factors to determine the cause of the crash. Such inquiries typically take months to complete, and findings are used to refine safety protocols and operational procedures.





ANI







