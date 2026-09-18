Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and high spirits as he continues his dedicated service to the people of India.





The message was shared by the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office on Facebook, where Rahman conveyed his wishes on the occasion of PM Modi’s 76th birthday. He wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirits.”





In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked Rahman in a post on X, expressing appreciation for his kind words and warm wishes. Modi wrote, “Thank you, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, for your warm wishes. I deeply appreciate your kind words.”





PM Modi turned 76 on September 17, 2026, and received greetings from leaders across the world. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended her wishes, describing Modi as a friend and wishing him health, energy, and success. She emphasised the growing friendship between India and Italy, noting that both nations were working towards deeper cooperation and prosperity.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined in the greetings, highlighting the close India-Israel partnership. He praised Modi’s leadership for transforming India into a “world power” and described the friendship between the two countries as stronger than ever.





Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated PM Modi, commending his role in strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia. Putin acknowledged Modi’s standing on the global stage and expressed support for continued cooperation between the two nations.





Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He became Prime Minister in May 2014 and is currently serving his third consecutive term, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in India’s post-Independence history.





To mark the Prime Minister’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17. The initiative features service-oriented programs and public outreach activities, reflecting Modi’s emphasis on public service and nation-building.





ANI







