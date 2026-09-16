



India has confirmed that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has received two separate invitations from New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that one invitation was extended for a bilateral visit, while the other was for participation in the BRICS Summit in his capacity as the Chair of BIMSTEC.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained during a biweekly press briefing that the first invitation was for a bilateral engagement between the two countries. The second invitation was specifically linked to Rahman’s role as BIMSTEC Chair, thereby granting him a place in the BRICS outreach session. This dual invitation underscores India’s intent to strengthen both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Bangladesh.





Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, also addressed the matter, noting that the visit would take place once discussions between the two sides lead to a mutually acceptable timeframe. He emphasised that the relationship remains a work in progress, with both nations positively engaged in resetting ties and advancing cooperation.





Kobir further highlighted Bangladesh’s multilateral responsibilities, pointing out that Dhaka currently holds the rotating chairmanship of BIMSTEC. He confirmed that Bangladesh intends to host a BIMSTEC Summit in 2027, which will mark a significant milestone in regional collaboration.





The diplomatic exchanges come against the backdrop of political transitions in Bangladesh in August 2024, which have shaped the trajectory of bilateral relations. Despite these shifts, India has consistently prioritised regional stability, economic collaboration, and enduring people-to-people connections across South Asia.





The dual invitations extended to Prime Minister Rahman reflect India’s broader strategy of engaging Bangladesh both bilaterally and within regional frameworks. This approach signals New Delhi’s commitment to fostering long-term stability and economic partnership while reinforcing its role as a central actor in South Asian diplomacy.





ANI







