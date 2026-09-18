



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle in New Delhi on Thursday to reaffirm India’s commitment to supporting Nepal’s post-flood recovery and reconstruction.





The meeting marked Wagle’s first official visit to India since assuming office, underscoring the importance of bilateral economic cooperation in the aftermath of Nepal’s devastating floods.





India’s Foreign Secretary and the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs also joined the discussions, which focused on the impact of the floods and Nepal’s priorities for rehabilitation.





Sitharaman expressed condolences for the loss of lives and destruction caused by the calamity, assuring India’s continued support for Nepal’s rebuilding efforts. The Ministry of Finance highlighted that the dialogue centred on reconstruction and rehabilitation, while also addressing broader economic collaboration.





Dr Wagle conveyed his gratitude for India’s prompt assistance, including relief supplies and technical support for rescue operations. He emphasised Nepal’s appreciation for India’s role in providing humanitarian aid and expertise during the crisis.





Both ministers also discussed strengthening infrastructure and cross-border connectivity to deepen trade, investments, and people-to-people exchanges. The talks reaffirmed the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties across multiple sectors.





Following the meeting, Charge d’Affaires Surendra Thapa hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Nepali Finance Minister. During his interaction with Embassy officials, Wagle encouraged proactive efforts to strengthen Nepal-India economic relations. The Embassy of Nepal in India noted that Wagle exchanged views on bilateral engagement and urged diplomatic staff to continue advancing economic cooperation.





Ahead of his arrival in Delhi, Nepal’s Ministry of Finance outlined the purpose of Wagle’s three-day visit, which includes meetings with both Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The ministry stated that post-disaster reconstruction and bilateral economic cooperation would be the main focus of the visit.





This marks the first high-level Nepali delegation to India since the floods of August 26, which killed 1,388 people and caused property damage worth approximately ₹39,690 crores across three districts. Updated figures indicate that the death toll has risen to 1,410, with 6,145 people still missing.





Rescue and relief operations continue jointly by Indian and Nepali teams, particularly at the Chilime hydropower tunnel where six individuals are believed to be trapped. Nearly three weeks after the disaster, rescue teams working round the clock are closer than ever to reaching those inside.





The ongoing operations highlight the scale of the tragedy and the urgency of coordinated efforts between the two nations.





India’s reaffirmation of support during Wagle’s visit signals a strong commitment to Nepal’s recovery, while also strengthening long-term economic ties. The meeting reflects the broader vision of enhancing regional cooperation and resilience in the face of natural disasters.





ANI







