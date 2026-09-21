



Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala has arrived at Visakhapatnam for SLINEX-26, the 13th edition of the India–Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise, running from 17–21 September 2026.





The exercise involves both harbour and sea phases, with INS Kavaratti and INS Jyoti representing India, and SLNS Sindurala representing Sri Lanka, reaffirming the deep maritime partnership between the two nations.





Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala reached Visakhapatnam on 20 September for SLINEX-26, the latest edition of the bilateral naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka. The Indian Navy confirmed that the exercise is scheduled from 17–21 September 2026.





The Indian Navy highlighted that SLINEX-26 underscores the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and their shared commitment to a secure Indian Ocean Region. The exercise is being conducted under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command.





The Harbour Phase began with an opening ceremony and a reception onboard INS Kavaratti for the visiting Sri Lankan crew. This phase includes professional interactions, cross-deck visits, exchange of best practices, yoga sessions, sporting events, and cultural activities designed to foster camaraderie and mutual trust.





The Sea Phase will feature coordinated tactical manoeuvres, seamanship evolutions, surface and air defence tracking, and joint maritime security protocols. These activities aim to enhance operational synergy and interoperability between the two navies.





INS Kavaratti, an indigenously designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Jyoti, a fleet tanker, are representing the Indian Navy. SLNS Sindurala, an Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel, is representing the Sri Lanka Navy. The combination of combat and support vessels allows the exercise to cover a wide spectrum of operational interactions.





Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into a cornerstone of bilateral defence relations between India and Sri Lanka. Over two decades, it has strengthened maritime cooperation, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the two navies.





Previous editions have included gunnery firing, communication drills, helicopter operations, search and rescue, anti-piracy exercises, and replenishment-at-sea drills.





The 12th edition of SLINEX was held in Colombo in 2025, with participation from INS Jyoti and INS Rana from India, and SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Vijayabahu from Sri Lanka. That exercise focused on enhancing operational coordination and professional synergy.





SLINEX-26 is aligned with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which emphasises a secure, stable, and inclusive maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region.





The exercise provides an opportunity for both sides to exchange operational experiences and strengthen their ability to work together in the maritime domain.





The engagement comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka earlier this month. During his visit, Singh emphasised that India and Sri Lanka are bound by the shared ocean, and maritime security is a reality that directly shapes their trade, security, and destinies.





He described Sri Lanka as a friendly neighbour, longstanding friend, and reliable partner for India, stressing that strong maritime cooperation will be mutually beneficial and vital for collective growth and security.





The continuation of SLINEX reflects the sustained bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing their shared commitment to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







