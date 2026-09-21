



The White House has removed CNN from its scheduled role as the television pool representative for Monday, intensifying the confrontation between President Donald Trump and several major media organisations.





The decision follows Trump’s announcement of a ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them of spreading what he described as “fake news.”





CNN had been due to serve as the TV pool network on Monday, accompanying Trump to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.





However, the White House’s “Daily Guidance and Press Schedule” issued on Sunday night omitted any mention of a primary television network for the pool, signalling CNN’s removal from the assignment.





The move comes after Trump declared on Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico were banned from the White House. In a post on Truth Social, he accused MS NOW of rebranding from MSNBC due to “lack of viewership and credibility” and alleged that Politico had received an “illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription” under Joe Biden’s administration. He claimed this amounted to corruption and vowed that other outlets could face similar restrictions.





The impact of the ban was immediately visible on Saturday when journalists from the three organisations were denied entry to the White House complex. Several had their press credentials confiscated.





CNN reporter Betsy Klein described how her hard pass failed at a security checkpoint, with a Secret Service agent informing her that her badge had been deactivated. She recounted completing the usual security process, including scanning her badge and entering her PIN, only to be rejected. The agent retained her badge and directed her to the White House Press Office for further explanation.





MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner reported a similar experience, stating that her badge had been disabled and confiscated.





Her photographer was also denied entry, though an MS NOW producer managed to gain access with a functioning badge. These incidents highlight the sweeping nature of the restrictions imposed by the administration.





The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the move, with its president Jacqui Heinrich declaring that revoking access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico violated the First Amendment. She warned that excluding outlets based on coverage set a dangerous precedent that could be applied to any organisation in the future.





CNN issued a statement affirming that it would continue reporting on the US government despite the restrictions, describing the ban as an illegal assault on constitutional rights. The network emphasised its mission to report without hindrance or interference from the government.





The dispute now centres on the White House television pool, a rotating arrangement among five major networks that provides shared footage of the President’s activities.





CNN’s scheduled role on Monday was particularly significant given Trump’s travel to the UN General Assembly. Its removal from the pool assignment underscores the administration’s escalating battle with the press.





Legal action is now being considered by CNN, MS NOW and Politico, who are preparing to challenge the restrictions in court. The confrontation marks a new phase in Trump’s feud with the media, with the White House not only banning outlets from physical access but also stripping CNN of its pool responsibilities, thereby limiting its ability to cover the President’s international engagements.





ANI







