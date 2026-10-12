



Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth visited the 515 Army Base Workshop in Bangalore to assess a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening indigenous innovation, advanced manufacturing capabilities and emerging military technologies within the Indian Army.





A key focus of the visit was the development of indigenous drones designed to address evolving operational requirements. These efforts form part of a broader push to enhance domestic technological capability and reduce dependence on imported systems.





The Army Chief also reviewed progress in additive manufacturing, including the use of advanced production techniques to support equipment development, improve maintenance processes and increase the availability of critical military platforms and components.





Attention was given to emerging fields such as quantum and space technologies, with discussions centred on their potential applications in shaping future military capabilities and enhancing operational effectiveness.





The visit included an assessment of initiatives intended to improve operational readiness through indigenous solutions, with particular emphasis on increasing equipment availability and strengthening support to frontline formations.





General Seth interacted with representatives from industry and academia during the visit, underscoring the importance of collaborative research and development, accelerated technology absorption and the advancement of Atmanirbharta in the defence sector.





The engagement highlighted the growing role of partnerships between the armed forces, research institutions and the domestic industrial base in driving innovation and translating technological advances into practical military capabilities.





The broader objective of these efforts is to accelerate capability development, strengthen India's indigenous defence innovation ecosystem and build a self-reliant, future-ready Indian Army capable of meeting emerging security challenges.





The central message of the visit was that indigenous innovation must deliver tangible outcomes, with technological advances directly contributing to improved equipment availability, enhanced operational readiness and sustained military effectiveness.





ANI



