



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery after the Indian pilot helped prevent a catastrophic incident aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.





Machchhar, a resident of Ghatkopar East in Mumbai who is based in Dubai for work, was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot during a violent altercation inside the cockpit of a Boeing 737 MAX 8.





The confrontation triggered a dramatic in-flight emergency, with the aircraft reportedly plunging around 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds while flying over northern Saudi Arabia. The aircraft also transmitted a hijack alert during the crisis.





Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar continued to resist the attacker and reportedly managed to unlock and open the cockpit door. His actions proved crucial in preventing a far greater tragedy.





Prime Minister Modi described the pilot as a hero, stating that he displayed immense courage and unwavering determination to protect the lives of those on board despite being gravely injured. The Prime Minister added that India was proud of Captain Machchhar and wished him a speedy recovery and good health.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commended the Indian pilot, saying his actions helped avert a catastrophic mid-air disaster. Netanyahu credited Machchhar with fighting back against the alleged attacker and enabling passengers and crew members to intervene.





According to passenger Yaniv Hayun, the captain opened the cockpit door shortly before collapsing from his injuries. Hayun said that he and several other passengers then rushed into the cockpit and helped restrain the attacker.





The passenger further claimed that the alleged assailant was attempting to damage the aircraft's controls and disable the plane. Travellers and crew members reportedly succeeded in overpowering and removing him from the cockpit.





The Flydubai flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, along with six crew members. Following the emergency, the aircraft diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.





Reports indicate that additional qualified pilots who were travelling on the aircraft assisted after the cockpit was secured, helping ensure a safe landing.





Both pilots were subsequently taken to hospital. Captain Machchhar underwent surgery and was reported to be in a stable condition. The co-pilot was arrested by Saudi authorities, while investigators continue to examine the motive behind the incident.





Machchhar is an experienced commercial aviator with nearly 9,750 flying hours. He previously spent more than a decade with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai as a captain in 2022.





The incident has drawn international attention, with leaders in India, Israel and elsewhere praising the Indian pilot's composure and courage under extreme circumstances.





His actions are widely credited with saving the lives of everyone on board and preventing what could have become one of the most serious aviation disasters in recent years.





Agencies







