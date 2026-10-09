



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has held separate high-level meetings with Greece's Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gkikas, and Germany's newly appointed Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, in New Delhi, underscoring India's efforts to deepen strategic and defence partnerships with key European nations.





During discussions with Gkikas on 8 October, both sides reviewed the growing scope of India-Greece defence and strategic cooperation. Particular attention was given to maritime collaboration, coastal security and shipbuilding, reflecting the increasing importance of the maritime domain in bilateral relations.





As major maritime nations with significant commercial and strategic interests at sea, India and Greece recognised the need for closer cooperation to ensure the safety and security of seafarers and to safeguard critical maritime routes.





The talks also highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in maritime infrastructure, naval capabilities and coastal security mechanisms. Maritime cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the broader India-Greece relationship in recent years.





In a separate engagement on Thursday, Rajesh Kumar Singh received a courtesy call from Germany's newly appointed Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck. The meeting focused on India-Germany defence cooperation and the wider strategic partnership between the two countries.





Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral defence ties, building on expanding engagement in defence, security and strategic affairs.





The meetings reflect India's continuing efforts to broaden defence cooperation with European partners amid an evolving global security environment. While India and Greece are increasingly aligned on maritime priorities, India and Germany continue to advance closer defence relations as part of their broader strategic partnership, which has seen growing cooperation across defence industry, technology and security domains.





India's engagement with Greece has gained momentum since the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2023, with both countries placing greater emphasis on connectivity, maritime security and defence collaboration.





Germany, meanwhile, remains one of India's most important strategic partners in Europe, with both nations seeking deeper cooperation in defence manufacturing, technology exchange and regional security.





ANI







