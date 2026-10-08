



India’s first domestically manufactured Airbus C295 tactical transport aircraft has missed its September delivery target, with the Indian Air Force now expected to receive the aircraft after an additional delay of one to two months.





Outgoing Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the aircraft is currently undergoing production testing and that a few minor issues identified during the process are being resolved before delivery can take place.





The aircraft carries significant importance for India’s military aviation sector. Although it is the 17th aircraft in the Indian Air Force’s order for 56 C295 transport aircraft, it is the first to be manufactured in India.





The Indian Air Force has already taken delivery of all 16 aircraft produced in Spain under the initial phase of the contract and was awaiting the induction of the first Indian-built example.





The aircraft is being assembled at the TATA Advanced Systems-Airbus final assembly line in Vadodara, Gujarat, a facility that represents the first private-sector military aircraft production line established in India.





Major structural sections for the aircraft are produced at Tata facilities in Hyderabad before being transported to Vadodara for final assembly, systems integration and flight testing.





According to the Air Chief, the aircraft is well advanced in the testing phase and is expected to be ready once the remaining technical observations have been addressed.





The C295 program stems from a ₹21,935 crore agreement signed between the Ministry of Defence and Airbus in September 2021.





Under the contract, 16 aircraft were delivered directly from Spain, while the remaining 40 are being manufactured in India as part of the country's drive to expand indigenous aerospace production capabilities.





The program is regarded as a major milestone for the 'Make In India' initiative because it has created a domestic military aircraft manufacturing ecosystem involving TATA Advanced Systems, Airbus and a broad network of Indian suppliers.





Once fully inducted, the C295 fleet will replace the Indian Air Force’s ageing Avro HS-748 transport aircraft, many of which have remained in service since the 1960s.





The twin-engine turboprop aircraft is designed for tactical airlift missions and can operate from short, semi-prepared and unprepared runways, making it particularly valuable for operations in remote and high-altitude regions.





The platform can transport troops, equipment and cargo, while its rear ramp allows the rapid deployment of personnel and supplies during military and humanitarian missions.





Beyond modernising the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet, the indigenous production line is expected to strengthen India's long-term aerospace manufacturing base, enhance technology absorption and support future military aircraft programs.





Agencies







