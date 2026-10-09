



India’s first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, Gaganyaan-G1, is expected to launch roughly one month after the GSLV-F18 mission carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite, placing the flight in the mid-October to early-November timeframe.





A key milestone has already been achieved, with integration of the Crew Module completed. This represents a significant advance towards the country’s inaugural human spaceflight campaign.





The Crew Module has undergone major integration work, including installation of critical propulsion and control systems required for flight operations, re-entry and recovery. These systems will help maintain the module’s orientation and stability during the descent phase after separation from the Service Module.





The mission is designed to validate essential technologies needed for future crewed flights, including the Crew Module, Service Module, avionics, life-support-related systems, re-entry capabilities, parachute deployment and splashdown recovery procedures.





Gaganyaan-G1 will serve as a crucial precursor to India’s first astronaut mission, providing valuable performance data and reducing risks ahead of future human spaceflight operations.





The completion of Crew Module integration highlights steady progress across the Gaganyaan program and brings India closer to joining the small group of nations capable of independently launching astronauts into orbit.





Agencies







