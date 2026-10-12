



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to significantly expand its aero-engine manufacturing capability, increasing annual production of the Russian-origin AL-31FP engine from 30 units to 50 units while also establishing a second production line for the Shakti helicopter engine.





The expansion plans were announced by the Ministry of Defence on 6 October 2026 as part of a broader effort to strengthen engine availability for frontline Indian Air Force fighter aircraft and indigenous helicopter fleets, while further deepening domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a visit to HAL’s Engine Division at Koraput, where he witnessed the delivery of the facility’s 2,000th aero-engine, a major milestone for India’s aerospace manufacturing sector.





The Koraput division has played a critical role in supporting military aviation for decades and has manufactured engines for several generations of combat aircraft while also conducting more than 9,000 engine overhauls, helping sustain operational readiness across the armed forces.





A major focus of the expansion is the AL-31FP turbofan engine that powers the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter fleet, which remains one of the service’s most important combat platforms.





In September 2024, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth approximately ₹26,000 crore with HAL for the production of 240 AL-31FP engines for the Su-30MKI fleet.





The order is scheduled for completion by 2032, with engine deliveries having commenced in October 2024.





According to Rajnath Singh, HAL delivered the first engine ahead of schedule despite global supply-chain disruptions and shortages of critical raw materials.





The company has continued to outperform production targets, delivering 63 engines by the end of the second year of the contract against a target of 60 units.





With annual output now being increased to 50 engines, the remaining 177 engines covered under the contract will be delivered at a faster rate, improving long-term support for the Su-30MKI fleet.





The program is also expected to drive greater self-reliance in aero-engine manufacturing. HAL expects indigenous content in the AL-31FP to reach 63% by the conclusion of the contract, with average indigenous content across the entire production run projected to exceed 54%.





The localisation effort is expected to strengthen India’s defence-industrial ecosystem by involving a wider network of domestic suppliers and manufacturing partners.





HAL is additionally under contract to supply 12 more Su-30MKI fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force under a deal signed in December 2024 and valued at approximately ₹13,500 crore.





Alongside fighter-engine production, HAL is establishing a second manufacturing line for the Shakti helicopter engine, which powers key indigenous rotary-wing platforms.





The new facility will be capable of producing up to 100 engines annually and is expected to be fully operational by 2028-29.





The expansion comes as demand for indigenous helicopters continues to grow, particularly following major procurement programmes for platforms such as the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.





The Shakti engine is the Indian derivative of Safran’s Ardiden-1H1 turboshaft engine and is currently manufactured under licence by HAL in Bangalore.





The engine serves as the powerplant for both the Dhruv and Prachand helicopter fleets and is considered a critical component of India’s effort to build an increasingly self-reliant aerospace sector.





Together, the AL-31FP production surge and the new Shakti assembly line mark another step in expanding India’s indigenous propulsion manufacturing base while improving long-term support for both combat aircraft and helicopter fleets.





Agencies







