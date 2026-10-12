



Senior commanders from Germany and France have praised the Indian Air Force's operational standards during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, stating that flying alongside the IAF felt remarkably similar to conducting missions in Europe, NDTV reported





Speaking during the concluding events of the multinational air exercise in Jodhpur, senior European air force officials highlighted the high degree of interoperability achieved between participating nations.





The second edition of Tarang Shakti brought together the Indian Air Force and air forces from seven countries, reinforcing India's growing role as a hub for large-scale multinational air combat training.





German Air Force Forces Command Commander Lieutenant General Gunter Katz said feedback from his aircrew indicated that operations in India were virtually indistinguishable from those conducted at home.





According to Katz, pilots and crews experienced the same operational structure, mission flow and procedures that they routinely follow in Germany.





French Armed Forces Inspector General General Stephane Groen echoed those observations.





He said the commander of France's Rafale squadron reported a similarly seamless experience while operating alongside the Indian Air Force.





Groen attributed the smooth integration of participating nations to years of bilateral military engagement and regular joint exercises conducted between partner air forces.





The comments underscored the increasing compatibility between the Indian Air Force and several leading Western air forces, particularly in complex multinational operating environments.





Exercise Director Air Vice Marshal Raj Thakur revealed that one of the subjects drawing significant international attention during the exercise was Operation Sindoor.





He said participating countries showed strong interest in understanding the operation and the Indian Air Force's role in it during subject matter expert exchanges.





According to Thakur, the Indian briefing explaining the operation and associated air power lessons was very well received by foreign delegations.





Operation Sindoor was launched after India identified cross-border links to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April last year.





The operation targeted and destroyed multiple terrorist infrastructure sites associated with groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.





US Air Force General Kevin Schneider, Commander of Pacific Air Forces, also highlighted the importance of the discussions held with Indian military leadership.





Schneider said he spent a week with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and other senior Indian Air Force officials, during which Operation Sindoor featured prominently in conversations.





He noted that the exchange of operational experiences is increasingly important as security challenges continue to evolve across different regions of the world.





Tarang Shakti 2026 was conducted under the theme of strengthening cooperation, improving interoperability and enhancing professional military exchanges among friendly air forces.





The exercise provided participating nations with opportunities to share operational knowledge, refine mission planning processes and improve coordination in complex joint air operations. The multinational event also showcased the growing emphasis on collaborative air warfare, trusted partnerships and collective readiness among like-minded nations.





With combat aircraft, transport platforms, surveillance assets and aerial refuelling capabilities operating together, Tarang Shakti continued to serve as an important platform for building mutual confidence and advancing international defence cooperation.





Sources consulted for additional context: Tarang Shakti 2026 was held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 26 September to 12 October under the theme "Power in Partnership", involving seven participating foreign nations and multiple observer countries, with a strong focus on multinational interoperability and joint operational learning.





Agencies







