



Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri has arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, ahead of Exercise INDRA 2026, a bilateral naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy scheduled to take place from 13 to 18 October.





The deployment marks another important milestone in the long-standing maritime and defence relationship between India and Russia, with both navies set to undertake a series of professional engagements and operational activities designed to strengthen cooperation at sea.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise will provide an opportunity for enhanced operational interaction between the two naval forces, helping improve interoperability, coordination and mutual understanding.





INS Sahyadri’s participation aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, which seeks to deepen maritime partnerships and promote regional security through cooperative engagement.





The deployment also builds on the momentum generated by the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held on 4-5 December 2025, reflecting continued strategic engagement between New Delhi and Moscow across the defence and maritime domains.





Exercise INDRA 2026 will begin with a harbour phase, during which personnel from both navies will participate in professional exchanges, planning discussions and operational interactions.





These activities will be followed by a sea phase featuring coordinated operational manoeuvres and maritime evolutions aimed at improving the ability of both forces to operate together effectively.





The exercise is expected to enhance operational coordination while allowing sailors and officers to exchange best practices and deepen professional understanding.





Alongside military activities, social and cultural engagements have been planned to strengthen camaraderie and expand people-to-people links between Indian and Russian naval personnel.





INDRA remains one of the key bilateral military engagement mechanisms between India and Russia and has served as an important platform for strengthening defence cooperation over the years.





The choice of Vladivostok is strategically significant as the city serves as Russia's principal Pacific naval hub and home to the Pacific Fleet, providing an important setting for advanced maritime cooperation between the two countries.





INS Sahyadri itself is an indigenously built Shivalik-class guided-missile stealth frigate commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2012 and represents India's growing indigenous warship design and construction capabilities.





Through Exercise INDRA 2026, both nations aim to further reinforce their established maritime partnership, improve naval interoperability and strengthen professional ties in support of regional stability and maritime security.





ANI







