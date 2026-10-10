



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for a stronger and more future-oriented India-Africa partnership, arguing that both sides should deepen cooperation, promote self-reliance and jointly press for reforms of global institutions to secure fair representation in international decision-making.





Speaking at the Adwa Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa during his visit to Ethiopia, Jaishankar said India and Africa share common developmental ambitions, historical experiences and a commitment to a more balanced global order. He stressed that their longstanding cooperation in international forums must continue to evolve in response to contemporary challenges.





Linking the development visions of both regions, he noted that India is pursuing the goal of becoming a developed nation through its Viksit Bharat vision by 2047, while Africa is advancing its long-term continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063.





According to Jaishankar, both sides prioritise infrastructure, connectivity, technology, human capital, opportunities for women and youth, sustainability and economic self-reliance.





He argued that self-reliance remains central to sustainable development and provides a strong foundation for an enduring India-Africa relationship.





Highlighting growing economic ties, Jaishankar said India is Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade approaching $100 billion, equivalent to roughly ₹8.4 lakh crore at current exchange rates. Indian investments across Africa cover manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and information technology.





He encouraged Indian companies to expand their presence across the continent, stating that Indian businesses have generally contributed to local employment, value addition and economic growth in African countries.





Jaishankar said India’s engagement with Africa continues to be guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kampala Principles, first articulated in Uganda in 2018. These principles emphasise African priorities, local capacity-building, development partnerships, digital transformation, investment, skills development and a people-centric approach rather than traditional aid models.





Pointing to new areas of cooperation, he identified significant opportunities in digital public infrastructure, including digital identity systems, payments, financial inclusion and public-service delivery. He highlighted India’s experience with platforms such as UPI and wider digital governance systems as potential areas for collaboration.





The minister also argued that India and Africa face an international system that often underrepresents developing nations. He said deliberate resistance to reform has limited the ability of emerging regions to influence global decision-making and insisted that neither India nor Africa should remain underrepresented in key institutions.





Recalling India’s successful push to secure permanent African Union membership in the G20 during its 2023 presidency, he said the same logic applies to reforming the United Nations Security Council. He criticised the Council as both insufficiently representative and increasingly ineffective in addressing major global challenges.





According to Jaishankar, meaningful reform must go beyond adding seats and instead make global governance more democratic, responsive and representative.





He reiterated India’s support for fair African representation in both permanent and non-permanent categories of Security Council membership, consistent with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.





Looking to the deeper foundations of the relationship, Jaishankar traced India-Africa links back several millennia. He said the Indian Ocean historically connected the two regions through trade, migration, cultural exchange and shared traditions long before the emergence of modern diplomacy.





He highlighted the role of Gujarati merchants along the East African coast and noted the lasting human connections created by Indian communities in Africa and African-origin communities in India. He cited the Siddhi community as evidence that the Indian Ocean served as a bridge rather than a barrier between the two regions.





Jaishankar also reflected on the shared legacy of colonialism, stating that both regions experienced economic exploitation, institutional weakening and the denial of human dignity under foreign rule. He said India’s support for African liberation movements stemmed from its own anti-colonial experience.





Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s years in Africa and their influence on India’s freedom struggle, he recalled Nelson Mandela’s famous observation that Africa gave India the Mahatma after receiving Mohandas Gandhi.





He reaffirmed India’s long-standing opposition to colonialism and apartheid, describing African freedom movements as closely linked to India’s own struggle for independence.





On emerging technologies, Jaishankar highlighted expanding cooperation in digital payments, space technology, drones and artificial intelligence. He noted that UPI has already been introduced in Mauritius and is being expanded elsewhere, while India’s capabilities in space and drone technology offer further opportunities for partnership.





Discussing artificial intelligence, he said India’s emphasis on an inclusive, responsible and human-centric framework aligns closely with the developmental priorities of many African nations.





In the health sector, Jaishankar described India as a dependable source of affordable medicines for Africa and recalled New Delhi’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said India supplied more than 40 million vaccine doses to 42 African countries at a time when many nations were turning inward.





He stressed that Africa’s long-term health security depends on building local manufacturing capacity and said India is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to establish production facilities across the continent.





EAM Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia as part of a three-nation African tour that also included Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, underscoring India’s continued effort to deepen political, economic and strategic engagement with Africa and strengthen cooperation across the Global South.





ANI







