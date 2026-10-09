



India and Kazakhstan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and converting their long-standing strategic partnership into tangible outcomes following high-level diplomatic discussions in Astana.





India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y K Sailas Thangal, held a warm and productive meeting with Kazakhstan’s newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister, Arman Issagaliyev. The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral ties and agreed to work more closely to advance cooperation across key sectors.





During the talks, both countries explored ways to capitalise on emerging opportunities, deepen mutual understanding and build a forward-looking partnership capable of addressing evolving regional and global challenges.





The discussions reflected the continued momentum in India-Kazakhstan relations, which have expanded steadily in recent years through growing political engagement, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.





The latest diplomatic engagement follows a meeting last month between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. During their discussions, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted the deep historical and civilizational links connecting India and Kazakhstan and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of bilateral relations in recent years.





The leaders reviewed cooperation across a broad range of sectors, including political relations, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies, the creative economy and people-to-people contacts. They also exchanged views on important regional and international developments.





Both sides reiterated their shared objective of enhancing collaboration for the mutual benefit of their citizens while contributing to peace, stability, development and prosperity across the wider region.





President Tokayev visited New Delhi to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit held on 12 and 13 September and also attended the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi at Bharat Mandapam for visiting dignitaries.





India and Kazakhstan have maintained a strategic partnership since 2009, with cooperation spanning energy, uranium supplies, defence, connectivity and multilateral platforms.





The renewed diplomatic engagement signals a joint determination to deepen cooperation further and unlock new opportunities in trade, technology and regional connectivity.





ANI







