



India and Myanmar have reviewed progress on a range of bilateral defence cooperation measures agreed during their previous Defence Cooperation Meeting in Yangon in 2025, while also identifying new initiatives aimed at strengthening their long-standing security partnership.





The discussions took place during the 3rd India-Myanmar Defence Cooperation Meeting in Guwahati on 7 October 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Myanmar’s Chief of Armed Forces Training, Lieutenant General Pyae Sone Linn.





Both sides assessed the implementation of previously agreed defence cooperation initiatives and exchanged views on additional measures to reinforce collaboration. Particular emphasis was placed on training, capacity building and enhancing mutual security interests.





Myanmar also acknowledged India’s humanitarian assistance following the devastating earthquake in the country. The Myanmar delegation expressed appreciation for India’s role as a First Responder and close neighbour through Operation Brahma, which provided relief and support in the aftermath of the disaster.





The meeting reflected the broader trajectory of growing defence engagement between the two nations, which share a strategically important border and cooperate on regional security matters, including stability along border areas and capacity-building initiatives.





Earlier in May 2026, then Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi visited Myanmar and held talks with Myanmar Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Htein Win in Naypyitaw. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations and enhancing navy-to-navy cooperation.





Key areas of maritime collaboration included capacity building, training exchanges, Mobile Training Teams, hydrography, interoperability and maritime engagement opportunities. Both sides also highlighted the importance of collaborative approaches to address emerging asymmetric threats at sea and strengthen maritime security in the Bay of Bengal under the MAHASAGAR vision.





During the visit, Admiral Tripathi met Myanmar Defence Minister General Htun Aung. Their discussions reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, identified future priorities and underlined the strategic significance of India-Myanmar defence engagement in promoting regional stability and security.





The Indian naval chief also met senior Myanmar naval commanders, including Rear Admiral Aung Aung Naing and Rear Admiral Khun Aung Kyaw. Talks centred on strengthening existing defence ties, increasing operational engagements and expanding training cooperation.





At Myanmar’s Naval Training Command, Admiral Tripathi reviewed training infrastructure and ongoing initiatives between the two navies.





He formally handed over projects supported by the Government of India, including a Containerised Small Arms Simulator and a Rigid Inflatable Boat, aimed at enhancing maritime security capabilities and reinforcing professional exchanges between the two countries.





The latest defence dialogue and naval engagements underscore the steady expansion of India-Myanmar cooperation, with both countries seeking deeper collaboration in training, capacity development, maritime security and regional stability.





ANI







