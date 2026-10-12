



India has strongly condemned the latest attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, after two vessels carrying Indian crew members came under attack amid escalating regional tensions.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the incidents occurred on 11 October and involved the tanker MT Petro Dolphin and the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Valthera.





According to the MEA, MT Petro Dolphin was struck by a drone, resulting in two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard being reported missing.





The second vessel, MT Valthera, was hit by an unidentified projectile, triggering a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard MT Valthera were reported safe despite the attack and subsequent blaze.





New Delhi described the attacks on commercial vessels as unacceptable and warned that repeated strikes on merchant shipping risk worsening an already volatile security situation in the Gulf region.





The MEA stated that the safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a key priority for the Government of India. The Indian Embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring developments and is coordinating with Omani authorities as well as the management companies of the affected vessels.





Efforts are currently focused on locating and rescuing the two missing Indian nationals from MT Petro Dolphin while ensuring assistance is provided to all Indian crew members involved. India also renewed its call for an immediate de-escalation of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





The government stressed that attacks on commercial vessels, civilian infrastructure and maritime personnel must cease immediately.





It further underlined the importance of preserving freedom of navigation and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of maritime trade through international waterways in accordance with international law. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said nine Indian crew members aboard the Nicaragua-flagged MT Petro Dolphin had been rescued and were safe.





He confirmed that the vessel was attacked by a drone while anchored off Sohar, Oman, on 11 October.





Search-and-rescue operations are being conducted by the local Coast Guard, with Indian authorities remaining in close contact with all relevant agencies to support the mission. The Embassy of India in Oman has also maintained continuous engagement with local authorities regarding the incident involving MT Petro Dolphin.





In a separate update, Sonowal confirmed that MT Valthera was struck by an unknown projectile while operating in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire onboard.





Despite the damage, all 11 Indian crew members aboard MT Valthera escaped unharmed and were reported safe.





The developments follow a series of recent attacks on merchant shipping across the Gulf region, raising fresh concerns over maritime security, international trade routes and the safety of multinational crews operating in one of the world's most strategically important waterways.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical maritime chokepoint through which a substantial share of global energy exports and commercial cargo passes each day, making any disruption a matter of international concern.





Just days earlier, on 9 October, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was also targeted in a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage.





Sonowal had confirmed that all 22 Indian seafarers aboard that vessel were safe.





Against the backdrop of growing threats to maritime traffic, India has intensified efforts to promote international cooperation for the protection of commercial shipping and seafarers.





The Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, launched jointly by India and Liberia on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, aims to strengthen coordination among maritime stakeholders and keep the security of vessels and crews at the centre of global maritime discussions.





ANI







