



US President Donald Trump has announced what he described as an immediate “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, claiming that both sides have agreed to halt attacks linked to energy infrastructure amid the continuing conflict.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the ceasefire would take effect immediately and urged both parties to honour the arrangement.





“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote.





However, no detailed framework or conditions accompanying the alleged agreement were provided by the US President. At the time of the announcement, neither Moscow nor Kyiv had formally confirmed the existence of such a deal.





The declaration comes as Trump intensifies efforts to position himself as a mediator in the ongoing war, which has remained one of the most significant geopolitical conflicts in Europe. The announcement followed a series of recent diplomatic and political developments involving Washington, Moscow and Kyiv.





A day earlier, Trump finalised a diesel supply arrangement involving Russia and argued that Ukraine should elect a “new President” capable of negotiating a settlement with Moscow.





Following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Trump said he believed Russia was prepared to reach an agreement to end the conflict.





Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, he stated that Moscow appeared willing to make a deal, while expressing scepticism regarding Ukraine’s readiness to compromise.





“I think that Russia would like to make a deal, and we’ve had it back and forth. But Russia would like to make a deal,” Trump said.





He also renewed criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arguing that opportunities for negotiations had repeatedly been missed.





Trump maintained that the conflict could have been resolved on multiple occasions and suggested that Zelenskyy had been unwilling to pursue a settlement.





The US President further criticised Ukraine’s decision not to hold presidential elections during wartime, stating that fresh elections should take place.





“I think he should have an election, and he could have settled this thing many times,” Trump remarked.





According to Trump, Ukraine might have entered peace negotiations from a stronger position had an agreement been reached earlier in the war. He also pointed to Russia’s larger military resources as a factor Kyiv should consider when assessing future diplomatic options.





The ceasefire announcement emerged amid rising tensions between Washington and Kyiv over US decisions to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports.





Trump recently announced that Russia would supply diesel to both the United States and international markets in an effort to ease fuel shortages and price pressures associated with the continuing war involving Iran.





That move drew criticism from Zelenskyy, who warned that increased Russian energy revenues could strengthen Moscow’s ability to sustain military operations.





The disagreement has added a new source of friction to broader diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an eventual end to the Russia-Ukraine war.





Despite Trump’s assertion that both sides had agreed to an energy ceasefire, uncertainty remains over whether any concrete arrangement has actually been reached.





Subsequent reports indicated that Ukrainian officials were awaiting further details from Washington regarding the proposal.





At the same time, the Kremlin has offered no indication that comprehensive peace negotiations are about to resume.





According to a summary of Friday’s Trump-Putin conversation provided by Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Putin did not commit to restarting formal talks with Ukraine.





As a result, while Trump has presented the energy ceasefire as an immediate breakthrough, the broader path towards a negotiated settlement remains uncertain, with no formal agreement on ending the wider conflict having yet emerged.







