



An Indian national injured in the Houthi strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has succumbed to his injuries, prompting the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to begin arrangements for the swift repatriation of the mortal remains to India.





The attack, which struck the Saudi capital's main international airport on 10 October, left 12 people dead and more than 300 others injured, making it one of the deadliest recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom.





In a statement issued through social media, the Indian Embassy expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and confirmed that it is extending all possible assistance to ensure the early return of the deceased's mortal remains.





The mission stated that one of the Indian nationals hospitalised following the attack had unfortunately passed away, adding that officials remain in direct contact with the family during this difficult period.





Indian authorities are also closely coordinating with Saudi officials regarding 11 Indian citizens injured in the strike.





Embassy officials have maintained continuous engagement with local authorities and medical facilities to monitor the condition of those receiving treatment.





The mission noted that it had immediately begun follow-up efforts after what it described as a dastardly attack on Riyadh airport, which caused significant casualties and widespread injuries among travellers and airport personnel.





The Embassy added that it would continue providing updates as more information becomes available.





Reacting to the development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India's diplomatic mission in Riyadh was undertaking all necessary measures to assist affected Indian nationals and their families.





India's response has also included a strong condemnation of the repeated attacks directed at King Khalid International Airport in recent days.





In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the strikes had caused loss of life, injuries and property damage, while expressing condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.





New Delhi emphasised that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are entirely unacceptable and called for such actions to cease immediately.





India further reiterated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, affirming support for the Kingdom's sovereignty and expressing hope that peace and stability would return to the region at the earliest opportunity.





According to figures released by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the victims initially included four Saudi nationals and eight foreign residents.





Those foreign victims comprised two citizens of Bangladesh and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.





Medical facilities across Riyadh have been treating 309 injured people, with several reported to be in serious condition.





Additional reports indicate that the deceased Indian national was among a group travelling for Umrah when the strike hit the airport complex, highlighting the human cost of the escalating regional conflict.





The incident has drawn international condemnation and renewed concerns over the targeting of civilian transport infrastructure as tensions involving Yemen's Houthi movement continue to affect regional security.





India has meanwhile advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, follow official guidance issued by local authorities and exercise caution as the security situation continues to evolve.





ANI







