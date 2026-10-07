

India's newly appointed Ambassador to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, has formally presented his credentials to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during an official ceremony in Tehran.





Following the presentation, Negi reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing the long-term vision outlined by the leadership of both nations.





The Embassy of India in Iran confirmed the development, stating that the ambassador officially assumed his diplomatic responsibilities after presenting his credentials to President Pezeshkian.





During his meeting with the Iranian president, Negi emphasised India's determination to deepen strategic, political and economic engagement with Tehran, while further expanding the longstanding partnership between the two countries.





Negi was appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iran in August by the Ministry of External Affairs. A 2002-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he previously served as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.





His appointment comes at a significant time for India-Iran relations, with both countries pursuing cooperation in trade, energy, regional connectivity and strategic infrastructure initiatives, including efforts linked to the Chabahar Port project, which remains an important gateway for India's access to Central Asia and beyond.





Separately, India strongly condemned a projectile strike on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace in the Strait of Hormuz, an incident that injured 12 of the ship's 19 crew members.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 17 of the crew were Indian nationals and 11 Indians were among those injured when the vessel was struck off the coast of Oman while transiting one of the world's most critical maritime routes.





The injured crew members were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman.





India expressed appreciation for Oman's support in facilitating the rescue and medical response.





The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the continuing attacks on commercial shipping, civilian infrastructure and seafarers in the region, describing the incidents as a serious concern.





New Delhi called for an immediate halt to hostilities and urged the restoration of safe navigation and commercial activity through international waterways, stressing that peace and stability in the region remain essential for global trade and maritime security.





The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important shipping corridors, handling a substantial share of global energy and commercial maritime traffic, making disruptions in the waterway a matter of international concern.





ANI







