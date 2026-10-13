



The UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, has described India as an increasingly important global power, highlighting both its expanding economic weight and growing diplomatic influence amid a period of geopolitical uncertainty and challenges to international trade.





Speaking in New Delhi, Reynolds said India’s role on the world stage continues to strengthen, making it a vital partner for the United Kingdom. He noted that India is significant not only for its economic potential but also for its diplomatic presence and growing influence in international affairs.





Reynolds emphasised the importance of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a comprehensive pact that will produce tangible benefits for both economies. According to him, the agreement demonstrates the value of closer economic cooperation between major nations at a time when global trade faces increasing pressures.





He observed that recent years have been difficult for international commerce, with several countries adopting more inward-looking policies. Against this backdrop, the India-UK trade deal sends a strong signal in favour of openness, collaboration and deeper economic engagement.





The minister noted that the agreement covers both goods and services, creating new opportunities across a broad range of sectors. He said businesses and communities in both countries would be able to experience the practical benefits arising from enhanced trade and investment links.





Highlighting potential gains for India, Reynolds pointed to sectors such as agriculture, jewellery and leather. For the United Kingdom, he identified vehicles and food and drink as key areas expected to benefit from improved market access and stronger commercial ties.





He stated that the significance of the agreement extends beyond bilateral relations, arguing that it also delivers an important message to the wider international community about the value of trade partnerships between large economies.





The Free Trade Agreement reflects a shared commitment by India and the United Kingdom to deepen economic cooperation, expand market opportunities and strengthen one of the world’s most important strategic partnerships. The pact is also expected to support greater business engagement, boost investment flows and enhance long-term economic growth prospects in both countries.





Reynolds’ remarks underline India’s increasing prominence as both an economic partner and a diplomatic force, reinforcing its position as a key player in shaping the evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape.





ANI







