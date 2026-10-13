



Saudi-led coalition forces have launched a large-scale military operation against Yemen's Houthi rebels, claiming to have destroyed 136 military targets across Houthi-controlled areas and struck key personnel and military capabilities.





The coalition said the operation forms part of a broader effort to support Yemen's internationally recognised government, with continuous air support being provided to government forces engaged in combat on multiple fronts.





According to coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki, the campaign is also aimed at dismantling and destroying the Houthis' ballistic missile network, which Saudi Arabia says has been used to threaten regional security and civilian infrastructure.





The escalation coincides with intensified fighting around the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and one of the world's most important shipping routes.





Reports indicate that Yemeni government forces and allied units have advanced in areas surrounding the strait as part of a wider offensive. Saudi-backed forces claim to have made gains against Houthi positions, while the Houthis say they successfully repelled the assault.





Clashes in and around the Bab el-Mandeb area reportedly killed at least 63 people within a 24-hour period, underlining the growing intensity of the conflict.





The latest violence follows recent Houthi advances along Yemen's Red Sea coastline, developments that have increased pressure on government forces and heightened concerns over the security of international maritime trade routes.





The Houthis have also stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia, launching strikes targeting transport hubs, oil facilities and civilian locations. Saudi authorities reported that Houthi attacks on 9 October killed three people and injured others.





Meanwhile, Houthi-linked media reported that Saudi air strikes on Sanaa airport killed two people, highlighting the continued civilian toll from the conflict.





The current escalation marks one of the most significant phases of fighting in recent months, with both sides seeking to strengthen their positions on key battlefronts as Yemen's long-running war enters a renewed and more intense stage.





Agencies







