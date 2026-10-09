



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran will respond within the next few days to a US peace proposal linked to the wider West Asia conflict, while signalling that indirect negotiations between the two sides remain active through mediators.





According to Araghchi, Iran previously submitted its own proposal, known as the Seven-Day Plan, and has since received Washington’s views. Tehran is now reviewing the US position before issuing its formal response.





The remarks come amid reports that the Pentagon has been instructed to complete preparations for possible renewed military operations against Iran, although US President Donald Trump has reportedly not yet taken a final decision on whether to proceed.





US officials are said to have directed US Central Command to finalise contingency planning for potential strikes, without setting a timetable. Reports suggest any renewed campaign could target Iranian energy facilities, infrastructure and nuclear-related sites.





American and Israeli officials have indicated that any escalation could occur before or after upcoming US and Israeli elections, although some sources believe the likelihood would increase following the US midterm vote.





A Pentagon official reportedly stated that the department’s role is to prepare military options for the President, while a White House official stressed that all courses of action remain available. The same official argued that Washington holds significant leverage because of its position in the Strait of Hormuz and mounting economic pressure on Iran.





The Seven-Day Plan was originally presented by Araghchi during the 81st United Nations General Assembly. Under the proposal, the United States would undertake several agreed measures over a period of four to five days. If completed successfully, the Strait of Hormuz could reopen on the sixth day, followed by renewed direct talks between Tehran and Washington on the seventh day.





Araghchi previously stated that implementation could begin immediately once the United States accepted the framework. However, reports indicate that Trump earlier rejected the proposal.





Despite ongoing mediation efforts, negotiations have reportedly made little progress. Qatari intermediaries are still awaiting Iran’s response to a US counterproposal that includes demands for additional nuclear concessions.





Reports also suggest discussion within Washington and Jerusalem has intensified regarding the possibility of renewed conflict. Trump’s national security team recently met at Camp David to review the war and broader foreign policy issues, with Iran reportedly among the subjects discussed.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later described the meeting as part of long-term foreign policy planning. Trump also held another telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, their second exchange within a matter of days.





According to reports, Netanyahu separately convened his own national security team to discuss developments related to Iran and later held discussions with Rubio.





Officials cited in the reports believe that any renewed military campaign would likely involve close coordination between the United States and Israel, with Israeli forces expected to participate alongside American operations.





Israeli officials have also expressed concern that Tehran could launch pre-emptive action if it believes another surprise attack is imminent. They argue that Iranian leaders remain under considerable pressure following previous military setbacks.





Should hostilities resume, Iran is expected to retaliate against Israel with large-scale ballistic missile attacks, raising the risk of a broader regional confrontation and potentially affecting political calculations ahead of Israeli elections.





The current diplomatic exchanges therefore come at a critical moment, with Tehran examining the latest US position while military preparations and political deliberations continue in parallel on both sides.





ANI







