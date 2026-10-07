



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous service as head of government, praising his long-standing contribution to India's development and his sustained political leadership.





Modi reached the landmark milestone on 7 October, marking a quarter-century in executive office that began when he was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.





Recognising the achievement, the Union Cabinet adopted a resolution on Tuesday congratulating the Prime Minister for completing 25 years of uninterrupted leadership in government.





PM Modi first assumed office as Gujarat's Chief Minister on 7 October 2001 and remained in the role until May 2014. He subsequently took office as Prime Minister in May 2014 and has continued in that position ever since.





Marking the occasion, Takaichi shared a message in which she extended her heartfelt congratulations to Modi on the 25th anniversary of his tenure as Chief Minister.





She noted that he had devoted many years to the development of Indian society and the nation, while demonstrating outstanding political leadership since first assuming executive office in 2001.





The Japanese Prime Minister also expressed deep respect for Modi's role in advancing India's economic and social progress and in strengthening the country's international standing.





Recalling her visit to India in July, Takaichi thanked Modi and the Indian side for the warm hospitality extended to her during the trip.





She said the visit allowed both leaders to hold substantive discussions aimed at elevating the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to a new level while also experiencing aspects of India's culture, cuisine and music.





Looking ahead, Takaichi highlighted that 2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, a milestone expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation.





Emphasising the importance of regional stability and strategic coordination, she reaffirmed Japan's commitment to working closely with India to advance the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).





She stated that Japan and India share common strategic objectives and would further strengthen their partnership through deeper collaboration with Prime Minister Modi in pursuit of that vision.





India and Japan have steadily expanded ties across economic security, infrastructure, technology, maritime cooperation and defence engagement under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Both countries are also key members of the Quad grouping alongside the United States and Australia, with FOIP remaining a central pillar of their shared strategic outlook.





The congratulatory message underscores the growing importance of India-Japan relations at a time when both nations are seeking closer cooperation to promote stability, resilience and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.





ANI







