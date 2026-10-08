



MKU Limited, a global defence technology company headquartered in India, today announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in in the SGZID Zone, Nouasser, Morocco, for the local production of electro-optics (EO) and armour solutions, announced MKU.





The facility will serve as MKU's base for exports to the African continent. Details on its location, scale, timeline, and investment will be announced in due course.





MKU is a vertically integrated defence solutions company on a mission to Empower Heroes and Enable Forces. It develops and manufactures solutions across electro-optics, survivability and aviation MRO for soldiers and platforms worldwide. Over more than four decades, its solutions have been adopted by 230+ forces in 100+ countries, on land, in the air and at sea. Headquartered in India, MKU operates manufacturing and operational infrastructure across India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with a European Centre of Excellence in Germany.





From Trusted Supplier To Resident Manufacturer





The Moroccan facility builds on a partnership that is already established. Over the past five years, MKU has supplied optronics and personal protection products to the Moroccan armed forces. Local manufacturing marks the next phase of that engagement, bringing production closer to the end user.





The factory will produce solutions from MKU's two core portfolios: Netro Optronics, which delivers multi-sensor electro-optic systems for situational awareness, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition, and Kavro Protection, which spans body armour, ballistic helmets, shields and platform armouring.





Strengthening Morocco's Defence Industrial Ecosystem





Localisation is at the heart of MKU's investment. By manufacturing in the Kingdom, MKU will transfer advanced production capabilities and technical expertise to Morocco, and create skilled employment for Moroccan engineers, technicians and manufacturing professionals. The facility is designed to complement Morocco's ambition to build a self-reliant, globally competitive defence industry, with MKU committed to growing alongside it as a long-term industrial partner.





The benefits will also reach Moroccan end users directly. With production and support based in-country, customers can expect faster delivery cycles, greater flexibility in meeting evolving operational requirements, and responsive after-sales service close at hand.





Made In Morocco, Built For Africa: MKU's New Base For Exports To The Continent





Morocco has spent the past decade positioning itself as the industrial gateway between Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and its defence sector is now following the same path. With one of the largest defence budgets on the continent, a national strategy to localise defence manufacturing and a mature aerospace ecosystem, the Kingdom offers the policy support, industrial depth and connectivity that export-oriented manufacturing demands. MKU's new facility will draw on these strengths. Products made there will be offered to partner forces across Africa & Europe, establishing Morocco as the company's base for exports to the continent.





Karan Gupta, Vice President – International Sales, MKU Limited, said: "Five years of working with Morocco have shown us the calibre of its institutions and its people. This factory turns that relationship into a long-term commitment, and it will be a cornerstone of our international growth strategy."





The facility extends MKU's international footprint, which already spans India, the UAE and Germany, to North Africa. As African forces modernise their protection and surveillance capabilities, it positions MKU as a regional partner rather than a distant supplier, a proposition that mirrors Morocco's own shift from procurement to production.​‌











