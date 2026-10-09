



India is expanding its unmanned aviation capabilities through two parallel paths: the acquisition of advanced American MQ-9B drones and the continued development of the indigenous TAPAS BH-201, Money Control reported





While both are long-endurance military drones designed for surveillance missions, they occupy very different positions in terms of capability, maturity and strategic purpose.





The MQ-9B, manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems in the United States, is among the world's most capable remotely piloted aircraft. India formally signed a contract in October 2024 to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones, comprising 16 SkyGuardian variants and 15 maritime-focused SeaGuardian variants for the Army, Navy and Air Force.





The Indian Navy has already accumulated operational experience with the SeaGuardian platform. In August 2026, the Ministry of Defence approved the lease of two additional MQ-9B SeaGuardians for 30 months to bolster persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage across large areas of the Indian Ocean Region.





By contrast, the TAPAS BH-201 has been developed domestically by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Establishment. Previously linked to the Rustom-II effort, it was designed primarily for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions, commonly known as ISTAR operations.





Feature MQ-9B SeaGuardian TAPAS BH-201 Made by General Atomics, US DRDO, India Main role Surveillance, maritime missions and strike Surveillance and reconnaissance Endurance Around 40 hours More than 18 hours demonstrated Altitude Above 40,000 feet Up to 28,000 feet demonstrated Payload About 2,177 kg Up to about 350 kg Engines One turboprop Two engines Precision weapons Yes, depending on configuration Not currently presented as an operational armed capability Surveillance Extensive Surveillance capability Status Mature platform Indigenous developmental program





The most noticeable performance gap lies in endurance and operating altitude. The MQ-9B SeaGuardian can remain airborne for roughly 40 hours and operate at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet. This enables prolonged observation missions over vast distances and allows the aircraft to maintain surveillance without frequent returns for refuelling.





TAPAS has demonstrated endurance of more than 18 hours and operational altitudes of up to 28,000 feet. India originally sought a 24-hour endurance target and an altitude ceiling of around 30,000 feet, meaning the program's demonstrated performance has remained below its initial objectives.





Payload capacity highlights an even wider gap between the two systems. The MQ-9B can carry approximately 2,177 kg of payload, including both internal and external mission equipment. TAPAS is designed to carry up to around 350 kg.





That difference directly affects mission flexibility. TAPAS can be equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors, radar systems, and electronic and communications intelligence payloads for reconnaissance and target tracking missions.





The SeaGuardian can accommodate a far broader range of surveillance equipment, particularly for maritime operations. Its sensor suite can include advanced surface-search radars and systems used to identify, monitor and track vessels across extensive ocean areas.





The MQ-9B has also demonstrated anti-submarine warfare potential. During the 2024 RIMPAC exercise, a SeaGuardian successfully tested the deployment of sonobuoys, expanding its ability to support submarine detection missions.





Perhaps the most significant distinction is armament. The MQ-9B is not merely a surveillance platform; it can also function as a precision-strike aircraft.





The United States' approval for India's MQ-9B acquisition included AGM-114R Hellfire missiles alongside other weapons and associated equipment. This enables the aircraft to detect, monitor and engage targets without requiring a separate combat aircraft to conduct the strike.





TAPAS has not been presented as an operational armed drone. The program remains focused on surveillance, reconnaissance, radar coverage and electronic intelligence gathering rather than serving as a weaponised platform comparable to the MQ-9B.





As a result, describing TAPAS as India's equivalent of the MQ-9B oversimplifies the reality. The two aircraft were developed to satisfy different operational and strategic requirements.





Where TAPAS offers a clear advantage is sovereignty. The program gives India the opportunity to develop critical unmanned aircraft technologies domestically rather than relying entirely on foreign suppliers.





Indian industry has contributed to core elements of the platform, including the airframe, avionics, flight-control systems, landing gear and communications links. Organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharat Electronics have also played important roles in the effort.





This indigenous development pathway creates valuable technical expertise that can be applied to future generations of Indian military drones. It may eventually provide greater flexibility for integrating Indian sensors, communications systems and weapons without extensive foreign dependence.





The MQ-9B benefits from another advantage: operational maturity. It belongs to the well-established Predator family and has already been selected or operated by several countries for surveillance and security missions.





TAPAS, meanwhile, has faced the far more difficult challenge of creating an indigenous capability from the ground up. The program has undergone a lengthy development process and has not yet fully achieved all its original performance requirements.





Recent developments indicate that lessons learned from TAPAS are also feeding into newer Indian unmanned aircraft initiatives, including next-generation platforms intended to deliver enhanced endurance, payload capacity and potential weaponisation options.





India's decision to pursue both aircraft reflects a dual-track strategy. The MQ-9B delivers an immediate, high-end operational capability with long endurance, advanced sensors, maritime surveillance systems and strike potential.





TAPAS serves a longer-term national objective by helping India build expertise in unmanned aviation, autonomous flight, sensors, communications networks and mission-control technologies.





At present, the MQ-9B remains clearly superior in endurance, altitude, payload capacity and combat capability. However, the broader importance of TAPAS lies not in matching the MQ-9B specification for specification, but in strengthening India's domestic technological foundation for future unmanned defence systems.





Together, the two programs illustrate how India is balancing immediate operational requirements with its ambition to build a more self-reliant and technologically advanced drone ecosystem.





Agencies







