



The Indian Air Force has not received any formal proposal from the United States for the acquisition of the F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has clarified, even as discussions surrounding India’s future fighter requirements continue to attract significant attention.





Speaking at the conclusion of Exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur, the IAF chief said there has been no official American offer to supply the stealth aircraft to India.





His comments came as six US Air Force F-35A fighters, supported by more than 200 personnel, completed their participation in the multinational exercise, marking the first time the aircraft has taken part in a military exercise on Indian soil.





During a press interaction alongside US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider, Air Chief Marshal Singh responded light-heartedly to questions regarding a potential F-35 acquisition.





He remarked that Indian personnel are not even permitted close access to the aircraft, joking that discussions about selling it to India appear premature under such circumstances.





The F-35 had previously attracted considerable interest during its appearance at Aero India in Bangalore, where both the American F-35 and Russia’s Su-57 were displayed, highlighting growing international competition in the fifth-generation fighter segment.





On Russia’s Su-57 stealth fighter, Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed that the IAF is aware of Moscow’s proposal but stressed that the matter remains under government consideration.





According to the IAF chief, the Air Force will only undertake a formal assessment of the aircraft after receiving directions from the government.





He stated that once such a decision is communicated, the service will evaluate the Su-57 against its operational requirements and future capability needs.





Russia’s proposal is understood to include local production in India along with technology transfer provisions.





A Russian technical team has already visited and assessed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility, which currently manufactures the Su-30MKI combat aircraft.





The possibility of an eventual F-35 sale first gained prominence in February last year when US President Donald Trump, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, stated that the United States would pave the way for the aircraft’s future supply to India.





Interest in the American stealth fighter has remained high following the visit of US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo to India and engagements involving senior defence officials.





Speculation about Indian interest in the platform also intensified after Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was photographed holding a magazine featuring the F-35 on its cover.





The discussion comes at a time when India is evaluating options to address emerging capability challenges in the region while simultaneously pursuing indigenous fifth-generation fighter development through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project.





Air Chief Marshal Singh had recently warned that the growing induction of fifth-generation combat aircraft in India’s neighbourhood could widen existing capability gaps if not addressed in a timely manner.





China already operates stealth fighters, while Pakistan is expected to bolster its own air combat capabilities through the planned acquisition of Chinese J-35 stealth aircraft, increasing the strategic importance of India’s future fighter decisions.





For now, however, the IAF chief has made it clear that no formal American F-35 offer has reached India and that any assessment of Russia’s Su-57 will depend on a government decision before the Air Force begins a detailed evaluation of the aircraft.





Agencies







