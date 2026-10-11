



Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is set to undertake his final flight as Indian Air Force chief aboard the indigenous TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft from Jodhpur on Sunday, ahead of his retirement on October 31, Hindustan Times reported





The symbolic sortie comes during the concluding phase of the multinational Tarang Shakti air exercise and highlights both the achievements and ongoing challenges of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft program.





Air Chief Marshal Singh will fly the TEJAS MK-1, the original operational version of the aircraft that formed the foundation of India’s long-running effort to develop a home-grown combat jet.





His final flight also places renewed focus on the delayed TEJAS MK-1A, the latest and more capable version of the fighter, which is now expected to enter Indian Air Force service before the end of the year after missing multiple delivery deadlines.





The Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited remain confident that induction of the TEJAS MK-1A will begin in the coming months, marking a significant milestone for India’s aerospace industry.





The Air Force currently operates 30 TEJAS MK-1 fighters along with eight trainer variants.





These aircraft serve in both Initial Operational Clearance and Final Operational Clearance configurations and represent the first operational generation of the TEJAS fleet.





The aircraft participating in Tarang Shakti has reportedly completed more than 600 sorties and accumulated around 800 flying hours during operational activities and exercises.





Tarang Shakti has emerged as one of the largest multinational air exercises hosted by India, bringing together around 150 Indian and foreign aircraft.





The exercise features participation from eight air forces and representatives from 32 observer nations and concludes on Monday.





Foreign aircraft involved in the exercise include US F-35 and F-16 fighters, French Rafales, A400M transport aircraft, A330 MRTT aerial refuelling platforms, KC-135 tankers, C-130 transport aircraft and several specialised aviation assets.





These aircraft have operated alongside Indian Air Force platforms including Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, Rafales, Jaguars, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s, TEJAS MK-1 fighters, Mi-35 attack helicopters, Mi-17 helicopters and IL-78 aerial refuellers.





The exercise has drawn particular attention because it marks the first occasion that F-35 stealth fighters have participated in an air exercise held in India.





The United States Air Force deployed six F-35 aircraft to Jodhpur as part of the exercise.





However, Air Chief Marshal Singh publicly disclosed that Indian Air Force personnel were not permitted close access to the F-35 during the two-week engagement.





During a media interaction attended by senior international air force leaders, Singh remarked that Indian personnel were prevented from approaching the aircraft despite ongoing discussions in some quarters about the possibility of India acquiring the platform.





He also clarified that no formal offer from the United States currently exists for India to purchase the F-35.





The Air Chief raised the issue on multiple occasions during the briefing, underlining the restrictions placed on Indian access to the stealth fighter during the exercise.





Air Chief Marshal-designate Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was among the senior officers from approximately 40 global air forces present during the interaction.





Responding to Singh’s remarks, General Kevin B Schneider, Commander of the United States Pacific Air Forces, said access to advanced military systems is governed by strict American security protocols and that such decisions are determined at higher levels.





The discussion comes against the backdrop of continuing debate over the future composition of the Indian Air Force fighter fleet, with the service facing pressure to modernise while expanding indigenous capability through programs such as the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





For Air Chief Marshal Singh, whose tenure has been marked by a strong emphasis on indigenous aerospace development and combat readiness, the final TEJAS sortie represents both a personal milestone and a symbolic endorsement of India’s long-term fighter aircraft ambitions.





Agencies







