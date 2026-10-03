



Investigators examining the 30 September attack aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 have reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting that Omani co-pilot Hamam Alhamami underwent indoctrination into Al-Qaeda ideology and held meetings with religious figures believed to have played a role in his radicalisation.





According to reports, Alhamami had previously been prevented from flying in Oman because of concerns over extremist views. Sources indicated that much of his time had been spent outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly exposed to radical influences before later relocating to the UAE.





Israeli and Arab media reports stated that investigators are treating the Syria connection as a significant element of the case. Concerns surrounding his ideological beliefs and aviation background have consequently become central to the wider terrorism investigation.





Sources cited by Israeli media said the co-pilot allegedly told investigators that he intended to crash the aircraft in Israel, raising fears of a potential mass-casualty event comparable to the 11 September attacks in the United States.





Further reports indicated that Oman Air had previously removed him from pilot training because of concerns about radical views. Although he was reportedly assigned another role, questions are now being raised about how he subsequently secured employment with Flydubai.





CNN reported that the suspect was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and spent several years living in the Emirates. Additional reports suggested that concerns regarding his conduct had surfaced well before he joined Flydubai.





According to sources quoted by Fox News, Oman Air grounded the co-pilot in 2024 after discovering that he had been visiting radical Islamic websites. The same sources claimed that he later moved to Dubai and that Flydubai did not consult Oman Air before employing him.





The incident unfolded while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. During the cockpit assault, the aircraft reportedly descended around 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.





Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar managed to resist the attack and open the cockpit door. Cabin crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the attacker, enabling the flight crew to regain control.





Two off-duty aviators travelling on the flight also assisted in stabilising the situation before the aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 people on board disembarked safely.





Investigators are also examining material allegedly recovered from the co-pilot's belongings. Reports stated that leaflets and publications linked to Free Palestine groups, together with other pro-Palestinian material, were discovered and are being reviewed as part of the inquiry.





Media reports further alleged that the co-pilot had repeatedly expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. Authorities are examining whether those views were connected to broader claims of Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.





The investigation is now focused not only on the events inside the cockpit but also on the sequence of developments that preceded them, including his reported time in Syria, concerns raised during previous employment, alleged extremist beliefs and the recruitment processes that enabled him to fly a passenger service bound for Tel Aviv.





Captain Machchhar's actions have drawn widespread praise. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended his courage and presence of mind, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described his conduct as instrumental in preventing what could have become another 9/11-style tragedy.





The suspect was subsequently transferred from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, where he is facing a terrorism investigation as authorities continue to examine the full scope of the incident and the factors that may have led to the alleged attack.





ANI







