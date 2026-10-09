



India sharply criticised Pakistan at the United Nations after what New Delhi described as a provocative intervention by Islamabad during discussions on measures to eliminate international terrorism.





Speaking during India's Right of Reply at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri said it was deeply ironic for Pakistan to speak about combating religious hatred when victims of the Pahalgam terror attack were allegedly targeted on the basis of their religion rather than their political beliefs.





Puri's remarks came in response to comments made by Pakistan's representative during the debate. He argued that terrorism cannot be defeated through declarations alone and requires decisive action against perpetrators, organisers, financiers and state sponsors.





Highlighting the Pahalgam attack, Puri said the victims were not questioned about their political orientation but about their religion before being targeted. He used the incident to counter Pakistan's references to religious tolerance and minority rights.





The Indian diplomat also accused Pakistan of attempting to shape narratives at international forums while failing to confront the terror infrastructure operating from its territory. He said Islamabad continued to present itself as both a victim and a frontline state against terrorism, despite longstanding concerns over its record.





Puri further contended that groups allegedly nurtured by Pakistan had increasingly turned against the country itself. Referring to previous statements by Pakistani political leaders, he suggested that even voices within Pakistan had acknowledged the dangers posed by extremist organisations.





He also questioned Pakistan's claims regarding action against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, describing public announcements and reward schemes as insufficient. According to Puri, Pakistan's assertions lacked credibility given previous claims that the organisation had become defunct.





Taking aim at Pakistan's narrative surrounding Operation Sindoor, India's military response following the Pahalgam terror attack, Puri accused Islamabad of relying on misinformation and disinformation rather than addressing concerns over terrorism.





The Indian representative reiterated that the international community had not forgotten major terror attacks including 9/11, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pahalgam attack. He argued that victims and their families continue to await justice while those responsible remain unaccountable.





Puri concluded that providing safe havens and political protection to terrorist groups undermines international commitments to counter-terrorism and denies justice to victims across the region.





Agencies







