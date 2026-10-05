



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, continuing a series of high-level engagements during the Swiss leader’s three-day State visit to India.





The discussions form part of a broader effort by both nations to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and mobility.





Earlier in the day, President Parmelin paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony accompanied by his wife, Caroline Parmelin.





The visiting Swiss leader also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Following the meeting, Jaishankar welcomed President Parmelin’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and expressed confidence that the discussions with Prime Minister Modi would advance engagement across multiple sectors.





President Parmelin described his visit as a significant opportunity to strengthen what he called a close, broad and long-standing partnership between India and Switzerland.





After receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, the Swiss President highlighted the importance both countries place on their bilateral relationship.





He noted that India-Switzerland ties are rooted in shared democratic values, trust and mutual respect, adding that the visit represents a stepping stone towards further growth and deeper cooperation.





President Parmelin said he was pleased to exchange views with Indian leaders on matters of bilateral and global importance, while also marking an important milestone in economic relations between the two countries.





A central focus of the visit is the first anniversary of the India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which came into force on 1 October 2025 after being signed on 10 March 2024. The agreement links India with EFTA members Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein and is regarded as one of India’s most significant recent trade arrangements with European partners.





Describing the occasion as the right moment to celebrate achievements while shaping future cooperation, Parmelin emphasised the importance of building on the momentum generated by TEPA.





The Swiss President arrived in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials and business leaders. The visit is his first State visit to India and his second trip to the country in 2026, following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this year.





During the talks, both sides are reviewing progress in areas including trade and investment, science, technology, innovation, mobility, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments and cooperation in multilateral forums.





President Parmelin is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour.





The visit gains additional significance as the Swiss leader is set to participate in the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on 7 October, an event intended to assess progress under TEPA and identify new investment and business opportunities between India and EFTA countries.





Switzerland remains India’s largest trade and investment partner among EFTA member states, making economic cooperation a key pillar of the relationship. Swiss authorities have also highlighted growing collaboration in education, research, innovation and investment, with more than 330 Swiss companies currently operating in India.





The visit takes place against the backdrop of sustained high-level engagement between New Delhi and Bern. The most recent State visit by an Indian President to Switzerland took place in 2019, while Prime Minister Modi visited Switzerland in 2016 and 2018.





Indian officials have expressed confidence that President Parmelin’s visit will further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





ANI







