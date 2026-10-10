



US President Donald Trump has appointed Katie Zacharia as the next White House Press Secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down from the role in August.





Speaking to reporters outside the White House before travelling to Syracuse, New York, for midterm election campaign events, Trump described Zacharia as a “great person” and said he believed she would be “terrific” in the position.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Zacharia currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, where he said she had delivered outstanding work.





Trump highlighted Zacharia’s previous service as Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security. He also noted that she is an attorney and a graduate of Pepperdine University and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law.





He praised her media experience, pointing to her appearances on Fox News and Newsmax, and credited her with contributing to his election campaigns in key swing states, where he said his campaign achieved victories in all seven targeted states.





Trump described Zacharia as a loyal supporter of his political movement, saying she has maintained an unblemished record of support and enjoys the respect of both the media and his administration. He expressed confidence that she would work effectively with journalists while helping communicate the administration’s agenda to the American public.





He also thanked Karoline Leavitt for her service, describing her tenure as Press Secretary as highly successful and wishing Zacharia well in her new role.





Responding to the appointment on X, Zacharia thanked Trump for the opportunity and called serving as White House Press Secretary “the honour of a lifetime”. She said her priority would be to help communicate the administration’s achievements and policy successes to Americans across the country.





Zacharia said she looked forward to working closely with the White House press corps and reporters nationwide to highlight the administration’s record. She also praised Leavitt, saying she had set a high standard that would be worth matching.





According to reports, Zacharia, 41, is a conservative commentator who most recently worked as spokesperson for then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She has also been a regular contributor and guest on conservative media outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.





Before joining the Trump administration, Zacharia served as general counsel for Fix California, a non-profit organisation founded by Trump ally Ric Grenell, and for White Rose Resistance, an anti-abortion advocacy group.





Her professional background also includes a period working in Beijing, where she developed basic proficiency in Chinese.





Zacharia assumes the post during a politically sensitive period for the White House, with the Trump administration navigating a crucial midterm election season while also facing legal challenges related to efforts to restrict access for three news organisations to White House grounds.





Leavitt, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers, was known for her combative exchanges with mainstream media organisations and frequently received public praise from the President for her performance as Press Secretary.





ANI







