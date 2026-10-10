



The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has underscored the economic importance of legal immigration to the United States following the US administration’s decision to take action against several companies participating in the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) process.





In a statement, USISPF described Green Card and H-1B pathways as among America’s most successful economic policy initiatives, saying they have attracted highly skilled professionals, strengthened innovation, supported job creation and enhanced the country’s technological competitiveness.





Drawing on an analysis of 2022 US Census Bureau data, USISPF said legal immigration pathways had produced $ 2.1 trillion in combined household income, paid $ 382.9 billion in federal taxes and $ 196.3 billion in state and local taxes, and retained $ 1.6 trillion in spending power.





USISPF pointed to a recent White House ceremony at which US President Donald Trump presented the National Medals of Science and the National Medals of Technology and Innovation, the country’s highest honours in those fields. The forum noted that five of the six recipients were born outside the United States, highlighting the contribution of immigrant talent to American innovation and economic growth.





While expressing support for efforts to prevent fraud and abuse within legal immigration channels, USISPF said measures designed to protect American workers should also recognise the significant economic benefits delivered by lawful immigration.





The organisation stated that generations of Indian Americans had entered the United States through legal immigration routes, pursued education, established businesses, paid taxes and become successful members of American society.





USISPF further highlighted that although Indian Americans account for about 1.5 per cent of the US population, they contribute approximately 6 per cent of the country’s GDP.





The forum also said Indian Americans co-founded 72 of the 648 unicorn companies in the United States during 2024, helping reinforce America’s technological leadership while strengthening ties and shared values between India and the United States.





Reaffirming its position, USISPF said it supports the administration’s objective of maintaining America’s status as a global technology leader by attracting top international talent while preserving a strong domestic labour market.





The statement followed an announcement by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling that several major technology and IT outsourcing firms had been suspended from participation in the PERM process amid ongoing federal investigations.





The companies named were Cognizant, Infosys, TATA, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. According to the announcement, the Department of Labour will neither accept new applications nor continue processing pending permanent labour certification applications involving those firms.





US Vice President JD Vance also criticised what he described as misuse of the H-1B visa system, arguing that the program should be reserved for highly skilled foreign workers filling roles that cannot be occupied by available American workers.





Attorney General Todd Blanche said the administration’s action was intended to send a clear message that discrimination against American workers would not be tolerated.





Separately, the Department of Homeland Security recently proposed substantial new fees for F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT). Under the proposal, SEVP-certified schools would pay a fee of $70,000 for an initial OPT application and $30,000 for any subsequent OPT application.





A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said OPT was never intended to serve as a backdoor route into the American workforce or as a mechanism for obtaining low-cost labour.





The proposed rule entered the public consultation stage on 8 October, with comments scheduled to be accepted until 9 November.





ANI







