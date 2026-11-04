



Adani Defence and Aerospace is preparing to expand its presence in India’s fast-growing aviation ecosystem, with plans to finalise a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for narrow-body commercial aircraft engines within the next 18 months.





The proposed facility would mark a significant step in the company’s ambitions beyond aerospace manufacturing and into aviation support services, at a time when India is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing civil aviation markets.





Speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference in New Delhi, Adani Defence and Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Ashish Rajvanshi said plans for the engine MRO facility would be firmed up during the next 18 months.





“Once that MRO is set up, a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the engines can also be looked at,” Rajvanshi said.





The planned facility is expected to focus on engines powering narrow-body aircraft, which account for the majority of commercial fleets operated by Indian carriers. As airlines continue to expand capacity and induct new aircraft, demand for advanced engine maintenance capabilities within the country is expected to rise sharply.





India’s commercial aircraft fleet is projected to triple to around 2,250 aircraft over the coming decade, creating substantial opportunities for domestic MRO providers. Industry observers also expect the country to strengthen its position as a regional hub for maintenance, repair and overhaul activities, reducing dependence on overseas facilities and supporting faster turnaround times for airlines.





The opportunity extends well beyond engine servicing. According to an Airbus assessment released earlier this year, the Indian market for airframes, engines and aerospace components is forecast to triple in value to approximately $9.5 billion by 2035.





That growth is expected to drive investment across the wider aerospace supply chain, including maintenance infrastructure, technical expertise and specialised engineering services.





Adani Defence already has an established foothold in the sector through Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), which acquired private-sector MRO specialist Air Works last year. The acquisition provided the group with an existing maintenance platform and strengthened its position within India’s aviation services market.





While details such as the location, investment outlay, engine platforms and potential technology partnerships for the proposed facility have yet to be disclosed, the initiative signals Adani Defence’s intention to play a larger role in supporting India’s expanding commercial aviation sector.





If the project proceeds as envisaged, the proposed engine MRO could serve as a foundation for broader aerospace industrial capabilities in India, including the possibility of future engine assembly operations through a Final Assembly Line.