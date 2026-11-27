



China's military is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence-enabled loyal wingman drones into routine fighter pilot training, allowing pilots to practise coordinated combat missions alongside unmanned aircraft in highly realistic simulated environments.





According to reports from PLA media, an aviation brigade under the Southern Theatre Command has incorporated manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) training into ground-based flight simulators used by younger pilots. The exercises enable repeated combat scenarios in which fighter pilots receive support from loyal wingman drones while engaging simulated adversaries.





The simulator system recreates complex battlefield conditions, including multiple waves of incoming targets, electronic and electromagnetic interference, and rapidly evolving combat situations. These demanding scenarios are intended to improve pilots' decision-making, situational awareness and combat effectiveness under operational pressure.





The report did not specify which fighter aircraft were used in the latest training activities. However, an accompanying image featured a Shenyang J-16 fighter assigned to the brigade.





The training reflects the People's Liberation Army's broader effort to develop advanced manned-unmanned combat capabilities, whereby crewed combat aircraft operate in close coordination with autonomous or semi-autonomous drones.





Such arrangements are increasingly viewed as a key component of future air warfare, enabling expanded surveillance, electronic warfare, strike missions and risk-sharing between aircraft and unmanned systems.





The latest disclosure follows an earlier PLA Daily report describing a simulation exercise involving a pilot from the Central Theatre Command. During that training session, highly detailed battlefield visuals changed in real time as the pilot conducted simulated combat operations alongside computer-generated loyal wingman drones.





In that exercise, the pilot participated in multiple engagements against personnel operating real equipment thousands of kilometres away, highlighting the PLA's growing use of networked, high-fidelity training systems designed to mirror modern combat conditions.





China's pursuit of manned-unmanned teaming predates these recent disclosures. A study published by the US Air Force's China Aerospace Studies Institute reported that PLA Air Force units had begun validating MUM-T combat concepts as early as 2024.





The study identified the Ninth Aviation Brigade, based at Wuhu Air Base in Anhui province under the Eastern Theatre Command, as one of the units involved in testing new combat methods for the J-20 stealth fighter. These activities included coordinated penetration missions involving both manned and unmanned aircraft. The brigade was among the first in the PLA Air Force to receive the fifth-generation fighter.





China has also begun publicly showcasing its progress in the field. A PLA Air Force promotional video released to mark the service's 76th anniversary featured the GJ-11 stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle, known as Xuanlong 08, operating in formation with a J-20 stealth fighter and a J-16D electronic warfare aircraft.





Additional footage later broadcast by state television showed the GJ-11 flying alongside J-16 fighters and, separately, J-20 aircraft, further underlining efforts to demonstrate operational integration between crewed and uncrewed platforms.





The GJ-11 is widely regarded as one of China's most advanced stealth combat drones, featuring a flying-wing design that reduces radar visibility and supports potential strike, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions. Defence analysts view the platform as a likely cornerstone of China's future collaborative air combat architecture.





China also displayed several autonomous loyal wingman combat drones during its Victory Day military parade last year. These systems are believed to have been developed specifically for collaborative operations linking manned aircraft and autonomous platforms through intelligent combat networks.





The continued expansion of AI-assisted pilot training and operational testing suggests the PLA is accelerating preparations for future air combat environments in which fighter aircraft and autonomous drones operate as integrated teams, potentially reshaping the balance of air power in the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







