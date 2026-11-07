



India- Israel Alliance: Is This Pakistan's Worst Nightmare?





A startling claim from Tehran has put Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the centre of a fresh regional storm. Iran's senior security official, Mohsen Rezaei, has said Munir warned of growing ties between Hindus and Jews.





He alleged that this emerging bond posed a threat to Pakistan and the wider Muslim world. Rezaei made the claim in an interview with Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. He said Munir raised the concern during a four-nation security meeting in Tehran on October 26.





The meeting was attended by Munir for Pakistan, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin for Turkey, Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman for Saudi Arabia, and Rezaei for Iran. Rezaei said the leaders shared a fear that Israel could target other countries in the region after Iran.





He quoted Prince Khalid bin Salman as saying, "They spoke very strongly against Israel. Mr Khalid bin Salman said that after you (Iran), Israel would target Turkey, and then come after Saudi Arabia." He added that Kalin shared the same view.





He then quoted Munir's reported intervention in full. "Mr Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkish intelligence, shared the same view. Mr Asim Munir also spoke about the threat posed by Israel and the emerging bond between Hindus and Jews against Muslims and even Pakistan. These remarks reflect their information and concerns about how Israel may act towards them in the future," Rezaei said.





Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi, reacting to the video of the interview, said Munir had warned that an alliance between Hindus and Jews was a "major threat". Sethi said Munir had spoken of a "geopolitical convergence against Muslims and Pakistan".





It is important to stress that Rezaei's account remains unverified. It is based on his version of a private diplomatic discussion. It has not been independently confirmed. Yet the reported remarks are consistent with Munir's earlier rhetoric. Munir has repeatedly invoked religious differences between Hindus and Muslims. He has described the two communities as fundamentally distinct.





Days before the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, he spoke about differences between Hindus and Muslims in religion, customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions. He also invoked the Two-Nation Theory. The Pahalgam attack claimed the lives of 25 Hindu civilians. It led directly to Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force deployed Israeli-origin systems. These included Harpy drones, SkyStriker loitering munitions and Heron surveillance UAVs. They were used for precision strikes, reconnaissance and air defence. Israel also openly backed India's right to self-defence during the operation. Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, had said that terrorists had nowhere to hide.





That open support has deepened the perception in Islamabad of a close India-Israel alignment. The partnership itself has now reached a new level. India and Israel elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in February 2026. Their cooperation spans defence technology, intelligence sharing, military manufacturing and counter-terror operations. It also covers counterterrorism, trade, agriculture, water management and emerging technologies.





In February this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a "hexagon of alliances". The proposal involved India, Israel, Greece, Cyprus and other countries. It was meant to counter what he described as radical Shia and Sunni axes.





In October, Netanyahu again named India as a key partner in his plans to build alternative alliances. He also warned that Israel could face a hostile US administration after President Donald Trump leaves the White House.





Against this backdrop, the possibility of a wider India-Pakistan war remains a major concern in regional geopolitics. Questions are now being asked about whether this could lead to another India-Pakistan war or Operation Sindoor 2.0.





Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has acknowledged the military establishment's deep involvement in foreign policy and government decisions. That acknowledgement has highlighted Munir's growing influence.





It has also sharpened the focus on why Munir is reportedly worried about Hindu-Jewish ties. Is the India-Israel alliance becoming Pakistan's biggest strategic challenge? Is Operation Sindoor still haunting Pakistan? Can India-Israel defence cooperation change the regional power balance? Is India's growing military power rattling Pakistan?





For now, the claim has triggered fresh debate rather than a confirmed diplomatic rupture. But it has underlined how deeply India-Israel ties are now shaping Pakistan's strategic anxieties.





Agencies







