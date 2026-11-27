



Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed used an official visit to Pakistan to deliver a sharp critique of India, claiming that New Delhi's role in the 1971 war was motivated by a desire to weaken Pakistan rather than assist Bengalis seeking their democratic rights.





Speaking to reporters during a visit to Pakistan's Parliament House in Islamabad, Ahmed said that India "did not help the Bengalis but weakened Pakistan". His remarks come at a time of strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from office in August 2024.





Ahmed, a former captain in the Pakistani Army who fought in the 1971 conflict and was later honoured in Bangladesh for bravery, argued that Bengalis had been seeking democracy in 1971 but were denied it.





He questioned India's role in the war and suggested that the conflict has been interpreted differently from the perspective he presented in Islamabad.





He also alleged that Bangladesh effectively became a "colony" of India during Sheikh Hasina's 15 years in power, claiming that ordinary Bangladeshis suffered during that period.





Drawing comparisons between the political systems of Bangladesh and Pakistan, Ahmed noted that Bangladesh introduced a one-party system in 1975. He expressed regret that the country had not experienced what he described as genuine democracy and praised the February 2026 general election as free and fair.





Ahmed intensified his criticism of Sheikh Hasina, who has remained in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024. He stated that she would be sent directly to prison if she returned to Bangladesh and dismissed her comments about returning as an effort to reassure supporters. According to Ahmed, she is unlikely to return for at least another decade.





He further accused Hasina of taking refuge in a country he characterised as hostile to Muslims.





Addressing Dhaka's efforts to secure her extradition, Ahmed said Bangladesh could consider approaching the International Court of Justice if India declined to hand her over, although he did not outline any legal basis for such action. India has maintained that the extradition request is under examination by the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable laws and procedures.





The Speaker also launched a broad attack on Hasina's Awami League, describing it as a "terrorist party". The party has remained central to Bangladesh's political crisis since the fall of Hasina's government. The interim administration has already barred the Awami League from political activities and prevented it from participating in the February 2026 election.





Ahmed argued that Bangladeshis had rejected dictatorship and were seeking democracy, portraying recent political developments as part of a wider struggle against authoritarianism.





On foreign policy issues, he echoed Pakistan's position on Kashmir, saying the dispute should be resolved in line with United Nations resolutions. He also praised Pakistan for supporting Bangladesh's candidate for the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between Dhaka and Islamabad would continue to strengthen.





Seeking to highlight growing goodwill towards Pakistan among Bangladeshis, Ahmed referred to the 2026 SAFF Championship football final in Dhaka, where India defeated Pakistan 2-1. He claimed that almost the entire stadium had supported Pakistan.





"People of Bangladesh few days back, in Dhaka Stadium, there was a football final between India and Pakistan. Entire stadium was supporting Pakistan. 99.9 percent, they were clapping all the way. Unfortunately, they lost. But doesn't mean but the winning team won the hearts of all people," he said.





Ahmed's visit to Pakistan, running from 23 to 29 November, was undertaken at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. During the trip, he held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.





The visit is notable as the first official trip to Pakistan by a sitting Speaker of Bangladesh's Parliament, underlining the efforts by both countries to deepen engagement amid shifting political dynamics in South Asia.





Agencies







