



SiGaN designs power amplifiers and RF front-end ICs for radar, satellite communication, wireless networks and connected devices.





Hyderabad-based SiGaN Semiconductors has developed, validated and commercially launched its first 20-watt gallium nitride (GaN) RF power amplifier, marking an important step in India's growing capability to design advanced radio-frequency semiconductor products for high-power wireless communication and radar applications.





The amplifier successfully completed fabrication and validation on its very first pass, eliminating the need for additional design revisions or manufacturing cycles. Achieving first-pass success is a notable milestone in semiconductor development, where multiple design iterations are often required before performance targets are met.





Built on GaN technology, the amplifier is designed to support high-frequency and high-power operation. RF power amplifiers play a critical role in communication systems by boosting radio-frequency signals before transmission, enabling greater signal reach and stronger overall system performance.





The new device is intended for use across a broad range of applications, including satellite communications, telecommunications equipment, radar platforms, defence communications systems and surveillance networks. Such systems increasingly require efficient, high-performance RF components capable of operating under demanding conditions.





SiGaN has confirmed that the product is now commercially available and ready for integration into compatible RF systems. RF module designers, communication equipment manufacturers and system integrators can engage with the company regarding technical specifications, commercial orders, customised configurations and application-specific semiconductor development.





A key objective behind the launch is to reduce India's dependence on imported high-power RF semiconductors. Domestic equipment manufacturers frequently encounter supply-chain challenges, including restricted availability, procurement constraints and lengthy lead times when sourcing specialised RF components from overseas suppliers.





By offering locally designed RF solutions, SiGaN aims to provide equipment makers with greater design flexibility, application-level engineering support and customisation options while strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.





Although the company has not yet publicly disclosed detailed specifications such as operating frequency range, gain, power-added efficiency or package information, the amplifier has already completed successful validation and is available for commercial deployment.





The development also reflects the wider adoption of GaN technology across modern communications, radar and satellite systems. Compared with conventional silicon-based technologies, GaN devices are widely valued for their higher power density, improved efficiency and ability to operate at elevated frequencies.





Looking ahead, SiGaN has completed engineering development of a more powerful 50W GaN RF power amplifier. The next-generation device is now ready for fabrication, indicating that the company is continuing to expand its portfolio of indigenous RF semiconductor solutions for communications, satellite and defence markets.





Agencies







