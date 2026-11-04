



In a significant revision to the Agnipath scheme, the government has decided to extend the service of Agniveers by an additional two years, creating a broader pathway for eventual regularisation in the armed forces.





The announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani during a Cabinet briefing and represents a notable departure from the original framework introduced in 2022.





Under the initial structure of the scheme, Agniveers were recruited for a four-year tenure, after which only 25% of each batch could be absorbed into the regular cadre on the basis of merit and organisational requirements. The remaining 75% were required to leave military service upon completion of their tenure.





Following feedback received on the implementation of the scheme, the government has now decided that the 75% of Agniveers who were previously due to exit after four years will instead be offered a further two-year period of service. This extension is intended to provide additional opportunities for continued military employment and allow personnel to further develop their professional capabilities within the armed forces.





General N S Raja Subramani stated that Agniveers granted the two-year extension would subsequently be offered another opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers.





Selection for permanent positions will continue to be determined on merit and performance assessments, ensuring that all Agniveers now have a pathway through which they may compete for long-term service in the military.





The decision is particularly significant for the first batch of Agniveers recruited after the launch of the Agnipath scheme in 2022. Approximately 18,000 personnel from this cohort had originally been expected to complete their four-year engagement and leave the armed forces in December 2026. The revised policy alters that timeline by enabling those not immediately absorbed into the regular cadre to continue serving for an additional two years.





Alongside the tenure extension, the CDS also announced changes to the Agniveer recruitment process. In a reversal of the previous sequence, candidates will now undertake a written examination before appearing for physical tests. The move is expected to streamline the selection process and place greater emphasis on academic and cognitive evaluation at the initial stage.





The armed forces have also introduced formal skill certification for Agniveers. These certificates will recognise the training, experience and competencies acquired during military service, providing documented proof of skills that can support future career opportunities both within and beyond the defence sector.





The latest changes reflect the government's effort to refine the Agnipath model based on operational experience and stakeholder feedback. By extending service opportunities and opening an additional route to permanent enrolment, the revised arrangement seeks to offer greater career stability while preserving the merit-based selection system at the heart of the scheme.





“We have decided that the remaining 75% of Agniveers will be offered a two-year extension, and they will also be given an opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers based on merit,” General N S Raja Subramani announced, signalling a major evolution of the Agnipath framework.





Agencies







