



The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the ₹11,000 crore Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem, Times of India reported





The initiative is intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce reliance on imported machinery and components, and position India as a more competitive participant in the global construction equipment market.





The scheme will be administered by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and will run for eight years, beginning in FY2026-27. It forms part of a broader effort to build indigenous industrial capacity and support long-term infrastructure development across the country.





The implementation structure includes a two-year gestation period from FY2026-27 to FY2027-28, allowing manufacturers to establish or expand production facilities. This will be followed by a five-year incentive disbursement phase from FY2028-29 to FY2032-33. The final year, FY2033-34, has been earmarked for the settlement of incentives linked to eligible incremental sales achieved during the previous financial year.





A central feature of the scheme is a sales-linked incentive mechanism designed to encourage higher levels of domestic production. Eligible original equipment manufacturers and component manufacturers will receive incentives based on incremental sales, with graded rates ranging from 13 per cent to 8 per cent over a five-year period.





In addition, the government will provide viability gap funding of up to ₹375 crore to establish a dedicated, state-of-the-art construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility in India. The move is expected to enable domestic testing and certification, reducing dependence on overseas facilities while improving product development capabilities.





The program is targeted at technologically advanced equipment segments that currently rely heavily on imports. These include ship-to-shore cranes, tunnel boring machines, hydraulic excavators and off-highway trucks. The broader framework also supports the development of critical components and systems required for advanced construction machinery.





Government assessments indicate that several categories of equipment remain either fully or substantially import-dependent. By encouraging local production, policymakers aim to strengthen supply chain resilience, improve manufacturing competitiveness and support greater self-reliance in strategically important industrial sectors.





India's construction and infrastructure equipment industry is already the world's third largest, behind only China and the United States. The sector was valued at approximately ₹97,500 crore in FY2024-25 and is expected to expand rapidly as investment in roads, ports, housing and other infrastructure projects continues to increase.





Official projections suggest the market could more than double to around ₹2,28,100 crore by FY2029-30. The government believes the new scheme will help domestic manufacturers capture a larger share of this growth while also improving export potential and global competitiveness.





Additional government projections indicate that the initiative could attract nearly ₹21,000 crore in fresh investment over its implementation period and contribute to import substitution valued at roughly ₹22,500 crore. The scheme is also expected to create new employment opportunities, encourage technology development and support the creation of a stronger domestic industrial ecosystem.





By combining production incentives with investment in testing infrastructure, the scheme seeks to establish a more robust manufacturing base capable of meeting rising domestic demand while supporting India's ambition to become a significant global hub for advanced construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing.





Agencies







