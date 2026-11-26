



Centum Electronics Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SpacePixxel Technologies Private Limited (Pixxel) to explore collaboration in the development of advanced satellite payloads and associated subsystems, marking a significant step in strengthening India’s indigenous space technology capabilities.





The agreement was announced during the India International Space Conference (IISC) 2026 in New Delhi and brings together the complementary strengths of two prominent players in the country’s rapidly expanding space sector.





Centum Electronics, headquartered in Bangalore, is widely recognised for its expertise in high-reliability electronics for space and strategic applications. Pixxel, a Bangalore-based planetary infrastructure company, has established itself as a leading developer of Earth observation satellites, satellite manufacturing capabilities and vertically integrated space systems.





Under the terms of the MoU, the companies will explore the joint development of advanced satellite payloads, including miniaturised Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) electronics and related subsystems identified by both organisations for future development.





The collaboration will combine Centum’s more than three decades of experience in designing and developing high-reliability electronic systems and subsystems for ISRO missions with Pixxel’s expertise in advanced Earth observation satellites and space-system integration.





Beyond payload development, the partners plan to examine opportunities for technical knowledge exchange, data analysis and the creation of new satellite-based applications. The initiative is expected to support the development of smaller, high-performance satellite platforms while enhancing domestic capabilities in advanced payload technologies and broader space systems.





Synthetic Aperture Radar is increasingly regarded as a critical capability for modern Earth observation missions because it can generate detailed imagery regardless of lighting conditions and can operate effectively through cloud cover. Compact SAR technologies are therefore becoming an important area of focus for next-generation satellite constellations and commercial space programmes.





Awais Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pixxel, said: “The next generation of space missions will demand more sophisticated hardware, better integration of different technologies, and new ways of using the data we collect. No single company can build all of that in isolation. What excites us about this collaboration is the opportunity to work with a company that has deep expertise in these fields, explore new technical possibilities, and develop capabilities to support a much wider range of missions and applications. That's the kind of progress we want to contribute to as Pixxel continues to grow.”





Dr Vinod Chippalkatti, Chief Technology Officer of Centum Electronics, said: “India’s space ecosystem is entering an important phase in which advanced payload technologies, faster development cycles and increased indigenous content will be central to the growth of the sector. Through this collaboration with Pixxel, we intend to combine Centum’s capabilities in high-reliability payload with Pixxel’s expertise in satellite systems and Earth observation to explore the development of compact, high-performance SAR solutions for future missions.”





The collaboration was formally announced at IISC 2026 in the presence of Dr Vinod Chippalkatti, Wing Commander Saurabh Mohan (Retd.), Director of Sales & Business Development, and Raj Bahadur, Senior Manager, representing Centum Electronics.





As India’s commercial space industry continues to expand following sector reforms and increased private-sector participation, partnerships such as this are expected to play an important role in accelerating the development of advanced spacecraft technologies, strengthening domestic supply chains and expanding indigenous capabilities for future space missions.





Agencies







