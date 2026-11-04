



More than a year ago , CSIR-NAL initiated the development of an advanced ignition technology aimed at supporting the next generation of in-space propulsion systems using environmentally friendly propellants such as methane.





Known as the Unique Resonance Jet Assisted (URJA) ignition device, the technology has been conceived as a futuristic ignition solution capable of enabling multiple, and potentially unlimited, engine re-ignitions during a mission.





Such a capability is critical for modern spacecraft operations, including orbital transfers, attitude control manoeuvres, space station operations and deep-space exploration missions.





CSIR-NAL has now achieved a significant milestone by successfully demonstrating auto-ignition using hydrogen through the application of gas-dynamic resonance principles. The achievement validates the core operating concept of the URJA ignition device and represents an important step towards its planned utilisation with methane fuel.





The successful harnessing of gas-dynamic resonance for ignition eliminates the need for carrying separate ignitor propellants, a factor that can simplify spacecraft propulsion architectures while improving operational flexibility.





Repeated and reliable reignition capability is increasingly regarded as an essential requirement for future space missions that demand extended operational lifetimes and complex mission profiles.





Methane is widely viewed as a promising next-generation rocket propellant because of its high performance, cleaner combustion characteristics and suitability for long-duration space missions. As a result, the successful maturation of the URJA ignition system could provide an important technological boost to ISRO’s future methane engine development efforts.





By demonstrating hydrogen auto-ignition and progressing towards methane-based operation, CSIR-NAL has moved significantly closer to achieving the original objective of developing a practical and reusable ignition solution for advanced space propulsion applications.





The development has been led by the CSIR-NAL team comprising Dr Shashi Bhushan Verma, Raghu Kumar (Technical Officer), Shamboo Yadav and Fakruddin Agadi, whose efforts have culminated in this important breakthrough in indigenous space propulsion technology.





Agencies







